Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RGA – Republican Governors Association : Where Do Montana Dem Gov Candidates Stand On Steve Bullock's Coal Flip-Flop?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:44pm EDT

In an attempt to boost his struggling presidential bid by appealing to the liberal Democratic Party base and, outgoing Montana Democrat Governor Steve Bullock has reversed his support for the state's coal industry, putting pressure on the Democrats hoping to replace him.

In an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle, Bullock indicated that he no longer supports an 'all of the above' stance on energy, claiming he hopes that America will 'wean off of coal.' But as of 2017, Bullock supported the industry, stating that 'coal is part of our energy future.' Bullock's reversal places Montana's Democrat gubernatorial candidates in a bind, forcing them to choose between backing the Democrat governor's current position, or an industry that is still a significant source of jobs and revenue for the state.

'As Governor Bullock races to the left to appeal to Democratic primary voters, Montana Democrats need to tell voters where they stand,' said RGA Communications Director Amelia Chassé Alcivar. 'Will they join Governor Bullock in his lurch to the left, or will they endorse an 'all of the above' energy policy that will protect Montana jobs?'

The Washington Free Beaconreports :

Montana governor and 2020 presidential candidate Steve Bullock (D.) flipped on his support for coal last week during an interview with the The San Francisco Chronicle.

Bullock sat down for the It's All Political podcast, where he was asked about his 'all of the above' stance on energy and how coal fit in his plan.

'And you're sort of all of the above in terms of energy, you're OK with coal, or where are you with coal?' the interviewer asked.

'Yeah, but, I mean coal is no longer even profitable and we're seeing coal plant closure after coal plant closure,' Bullock responded.

He went on to cite the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's recommendation that countries transition away from coal.

'The IPCC says, you know, that it's impractical to go in the immediate term, which is to say, 'Let's shut all these coal plants down.' So what I think we need to do in the interim is recognize, as we wean off of coal, we have to be taking steps to also mitigate the impacts of greenhouse gas when it comes to coal.'

Bullock had been a longtime advocate for coal. As recently as 2017, Bullock said that 'coal is part of our energy future.'

'I don't think we can say we're either going to address our climate or continue to create energy from fossil fuels. That's a false choice,' Bullock said. 'What we need to do is be recognizing there's been more technological changes in my phone even in the last five years and by and large how we've been producing energy from carbon-based fields, in particular coal.'

Bullock also championed coal during a governor debate in 2016.

'Coal is an important part of Montana, it has been, and we need to make sure, not only for the communities, but for the workers and the community, that it continues to be a part of it.' he said. 'More coal was actually mined in the first three years of my administration than on average the past 30 on average, each time.'

There were 1,146 people employed in coal mining two years ago. In addition, Montanans receive 49 percent of their electricity from coal.

Disclaimer

RGA – Republican Governors Association published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
03:54pCanadian companies avoided up to C$11 billion in taxes in 2014, report finds
RE
03:54pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Polish Poultry Specialists Attend U.S. Soy Nutrition and Feed Manufacturing Technology Seminar
PU
03:54pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Romanian Customers Learn How U.S. Soybean Meal Enables Optimization of Feeding Strategies in Modern Broilers
PU
03:44pRGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Where Do Montana Dem Gov Candidates Stand On Steve Bullock's Coal Flip-Flop?
PU
03:43pFACEBOOK : to launch digital currency for new global payment system
AQ
03:39pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : During National Safety Month, BGE Reminds Customers About Natural Gas and Electric Safety
PU
03:39pD.C. Council, CFO Resolve FY2020 Budget Impasse
DJ
03:29pAnadarko approves $20 billion LNG export project in Mozambique
RE
03:24pOil climbs over $1 a barrel on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About