Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RGENIX Shows Clinical Activity of Novel Agent RGX-202 in Patients with KRAS Mutant Colorectal Cancer in Phase 1 Trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Data from Phase 1 Trial of RGX-202 Presented at 2020 ASCO Virtual Scientific Program

RGENIX, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class small molecule and antibody cancer therapeutics, announced today it is presenting data showing clinical activity in patients with advanced colorectal (CRC) tumors from a clinical trial of RGX-202, a first-in-class small molecule that inhibits a novel cancer metabolism pathway involved in supplying energy to cancer cells. RGENIX’s abstract, “Phase 1 trial of RGX-202, a first-in-class oral inhibitor of the SLC6a8/CKB pathway, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal (GI) solid tumors”, is being presented by Dr. Johanna Bendell, Director of the Drug Development Unit at Sarah Cannon Research Center in Nashville, and clinical investigator and lead author on the study, as part of the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Scientific Program during an oral abstract session available on demand starting on May 29.

RGX-202 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the creatine transporter SLC6a8 that depletes intracellular phospho-creatine and ATP levels, leading to the death of cancer cells. The SLC6a8/CKB pathway was discovered using RGENIX’s proprietary miRNA-based target-discovery platform applied to KRAS mutant CRC. Due to increased metabolic demand, KRAS mutant tumors are highly susceptible to blockade of SLC6a8. In CKB-expressing (CKB+) pre-clinical models, RGX-202 treatment triggers tumor regressions across KRAS mutant subtypes. The ongoing Phase 1 trial of the compound is an escalation/expansion study of RGX-202 with or without FOLFIRI in patients with advanced GI tumors, and the trial will identify the maximum tolerated dose, or the dose at which multiple dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) are not observed, and to determine the antitumor activity of the RGX-202.

As of April 29, 2020, 17 patients with advanced relapsed/refractory gastrointestinal cancers have been treated in 4 single agent dose escalation cohorts, with doses ranging from 600mg twice a day (BID) up to 3600mg BID. RGX-202 was well tolerated at all doses, with the majority (69%) of RGX-202-related adverse events (AEs) being grade 1 in severity with the most common AEs being nausea and vomiting. No DLTs were observed at any dose; notably, in the two highest cohorts, drug exposures predicted to be sufficient to inhibit human tumor growth from preclinical models were achieved along with concomitant pharmacodynamic effects.

10 patients were evaluable for response across all dose cohorts. Among the 5 evaluable patients with KRAS mutant CRC, 1 achieved a PR and 2 achieved stable disease, for an ORR of 20% and a disease control rate of 60%. Durable clinical benefit was observed in the highest dose cohort; a patient with KRAS G12V mutant CRC had a confirmed partial response of 40 weeks duration, and a patient with KRAS G13D mutant CRC experienced stable disease for 16 weeks. The ORR in all evaluable CRC patients - regardless of KRAS status - was 10% with a disease control rate (DCR) of 40%. A dose-escalation study assessing RGX-202 plus the chemotherapy regimen FOLFIRI is ongoing, with a planned expansion cohort in CKB+ CRC.

Masoud Tavazoie, MD, PhD, and Chief Executive Officer of RGENIX, said, “Though RGX-202 is still in an early stage of development, the results obtained to date are exciting. The single agent safety and activity profile provide a foundation for further development of RGX-202, including in combination regimens. Importantly, the results further validate our target discovery approach, which has now yielded two first-in-class clinical compounds, RGX-104 and RGX-202, both with single agent activity against novel targets discovered using our RNA-based platform technology. We look forward to sharing additional data from our programs as they progress through clinical development.”

About RGENIX

RGENIX, Inc., is a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer drugs that target key pathways in cancer progression. The company is pursuing several first-in-class drug candidates to treat cancers of high unmet need. RGENIX identifies novel cancer targets using a microRNA based target discovery platform originally developed by RGENIX’s scientific co-founders at The Rockefeller University and now exclusively licensed to RGENIX. The company brings together distinguished scientific founders, a seasoned Board, and a leadership team comprised of experienced drug developers. The company is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Novo Holdings A/S, Sofinnova Partners, Lepu Holdings Limited, Oceanpine Capital, WuXi PharmaTech Healthcare Fund I, LP, Alexandria Venture Investments,LLC, and the Partnership Fund for New York City. For more information, please visit www.rgenix.com.

About RGX-202

RGX-202 is a small molecule that inhibits a novel cancer metabolism pathway involved in supplying energy to cancer cells. The target of RGX-202, the SLC6a8/CKB pathway, is over-expressed in several prevalent cancer types, including KRAS mutant colorectal cancer. RGX-202 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in preclinical studies, both as a single agent as well as in combination with standard-of-care therapies. In a Phase 1 dose escalation, RGX-202 demonstrated clinical activity as a single agent in the KRAS mutant CRC setting. A Phase 1b study assessing the safety and clinical activity of RGX-202 in combination with FOLFIRI is ongoing.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aDIGIMARC : Sets June 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
PR
08:22aKNORR-BREMSE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08:21aASCO PRESENTATION : Abstract #3011 Interim subgroup analysis for response by PD-L1 status of CLASSICAL-Lung, a phase 1b/2 study of pepinemab (VX15/2503) in combination with avelumab in advanced NSCLC.
PU
08:21aVACCINEX : Detailed supporting data for ASCO Abstract #3011
PU
08:21aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 2493 29/05/2020 Resolutions approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08:21aBAYER : Efficacy of Vitrakvi™ (larotrectinib) further established with continued high response rates and durable response in updated analyses in adult patients and quality of life data in adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancer
PU
08:20aTRACON PHARMACEUTICALS : Highlights Updated Envafolimab Results in MSI-H/dMMR Colorectal Cancer and Results from Clinical Trial of Opdivo and Yervoy Combination Therapy in Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma Conducted by Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology
AQ
08:20aBrand X Lifestyle Corp. Provides Investment Portfolio Update
NE
08:20aDOWNTOWN STREETS SHIFT TO PEDESTRIAN USE FOR NEW “DINING ON THE SPOT” INITIATIVE
GL
08:19aHUMANA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1
5SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group