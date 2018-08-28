RH : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on September 4, 2018

RH Leadership to Host Q&A Conference Call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time

RH (NYSE: RH) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018 on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 after market close. RH’s second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued evolution and recent performance.

RH leadership will host a live question and answer conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live question and answer conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 394-6658 or (706) 679-9188. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

About RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, Source Books, and online at RH.com, RH Modern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com, and Waterworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005622/en/