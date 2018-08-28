RH : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on September 4, 2018

RH (NYSE: RH) today announced that it will report financial results for
the second quarter ended August 4, 2018 on Tuesday, September 4, 2018
after market close. RH’s second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued
evolution and recent performance.
RH leadership will host a live question and answer conference call and
audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live
question and answer conference call may be accessed by dialing (866)
394-6658 or (706) 679-9188. The call and replay can also be accessed via
audio webcast at ir.rh.com.
About RH
RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury
lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail
galleries, Source Books, and online at RH.com,
RH
Modern.com, RHBabyandChild.com,
RHTeen.com,
and Waterworks.com.
