RHA Road Haulage Association : Brexit boost needed – hauliers call on Chancellor to act

The Road Haulage Association urges the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond to announce a fuel duty rebate for hauliers in his Budget Statement on 29 October.

The RHA calls on the Government to introduce an 'essential user rebate' of 15 pence per litre in a bid to make UK businesses more competitive.

RHA chief executive, Richard Burnett says that a reduction would ease inflationary pressure, and points to research which demonstrates that a cut in duty would lead to more growth and create jobs.

Launching the RHA's Budget Submission, he said: 'A rebate for hauliers would be a welcome boost for UK businesses at a time of huge economic uncertainty.

'The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) estimates that a three pence per litre cut would add another £1 billion to UK GDP and create at least 8,000 more jobs.'

The RHA's submission also urges the Government to fix Britain's roads, introduce efficient customs and control arrangements to manage post-Brexit international haulage, and for funding to help the sector address the HGV driver shortage - estimated at 45,000.

'We need support for our Road to Logistics initiative which matches jobseekers with haulage operators,' he continued.

'Many of our members have pledged to gift 10 percent of their Apprenticeship Levy payments directly into the scheme which brings people from diverse backgrounds and circumstances into the industry.

'But we can't do it by ourselves, so we're asking the Chancellor for a modest £1 million in seed funding to complement the support we have from within our sector to make this initiative work.'

You can read the RHA Budget Submission HERE.