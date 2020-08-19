Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RHA sees Brussels reaction to UK truckers access to the EU as short sighted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 10:27am EDT

The RHA is deeply concerned at the continuing refusal from Brussels to grant British truckers the access to Europe they need to keep the UK supply chain moving. Not allowing them the same access rights that the UK is willing to negotiate with the EU will severely damage businesses on both sides of the Channel.

Commenting, RHA chief executive Richard Burnett said: 'The UK Government is trying to provide symmetry but in terms of market access, the EUs position is far more damaging because of the balance (or imbalance) of trade

'85% of the volume of goods that come into the UK is moved by European hauliers - UK operators are responsible for the movement of only 15%.

'The government approach is to try and negotiate access to the EU while trying to maintain symmetry but the EU's current decision puts them at a disadvantage. Maintaining the supply chain between the Great Britain and the rest of Europe can only be achieved on a level playing field.

'The UK is taking a liberal view - suggesting that cabotage remains on the table. But symmetry works both ways. If the EU remains adamant to remove cabotage, the UK will have no choice but to follow suit.

'If this is the outcome then the intransigence of the EU means that they will be shooting themselves in the foot.'

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

RHA - Road Haulage Association Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aIs the Workforce ‘Recession Ready'?
BU
10:40aSOFTWARE AG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
BU
10:39aPROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aOWC PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH CORP. : Letter to Shareholders for Upcoming Proxy Voting
PR
10:37aSURVIVAL ANALYSIS OF BANKNOTE CIRCULATION : Fitness, Network Structure and Machine Learning
PU
10:37aPOLYTEC ASSET : Distribution in specie of the shares of the company by controlling shareholder
PU
10:37aMUNCY BANK FINANCIAL : Dividend Third Quarter 2020
PU
10:36aAM BEST : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Southern Pioneer Property and Casualty Insurance Company
BU
10:35aKONATEL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:35aARYZTA : entirely rejects any claim of misleading statements in its EGM invitation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Filgotinib, a Collaboration With Galapagos, Gets Complete Response L..
4PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, ITM Records Positiv..
5GALAPAGOS NV : Galapagos announces that Gilead received a complete response letter for filgotinib for the trea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group