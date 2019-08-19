|
RHI Magnesita : 2019 Long Term Incentive Plan and Grant of Options to PDMRs
08/19/2019 | 01:27pm EDT
RHI Magnesita N.V. (the 'Company') today announces the granting of awards under the RHI Magnesita Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ('LTIP'), to a number of persons discharging management responsibilities ('PDMRs').
Awards will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the performance conditions disclosed on the Company's website at www.rhimagnesita.com. Shares acquired on vesting must then be retained until the fifth anniversary of the date of grant, other than to pay related taxes. The awards are subject to clawback provisions as outlined in the LTIP rules, available on the Company's website.
No consideration is payable for the grant or vesting of awards. The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the LTIP was £41.06, being the average closing price on 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16thAugust 2019 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
The following PDMRs were granted awards of nil cost Performance options:
|
Director/PDMR
|
Position
|
Options awarded
|
Stefan Borgas
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
38,397
|
Ian Botha
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
33,681
|
Gerd Schubert
|
Chief Operations Officer
|
13,599
|
Gustavo Goncalves Franco
|
Chief Sales Officer
|
13,549
|
Luis Bittencourt
|
Chief Technical Officer
|
9,633
|
Jacqueline Knox
|
Executive VP General Legal Counsel
|
3,952
|
Luiz Rossato
|
Executive VP Corporate Development
|
8,892
|
Simone Oremovic
|
Executive VP People & Culture/Corporate Communications
|
4,950
|
Thomas Jakowiak
|
Executive VP Integration Management
|
9,431
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Stefan Borgas
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
38,397
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
38,397
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Botha
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
33,681
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
33,681
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gerd Schubert
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operations Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
13,599
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
13,599
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gustavo Goncalves Franco
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Sales Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
13,549
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
13,549
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Luis Bittencourt
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technical Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
9,633
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
9,633
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jacqueline Knox
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive VP General Legal Counsel
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
3,952
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
3,952
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Thomas Jakowiak
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive VP Integration Management
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
9,431
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
9,431
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Luiz Rossato
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive VP Corporate Development
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
8,892
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
8,892
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Simone Oremovic
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive VP People and Culture Management
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RHI Magnesita N.V.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €1 each
Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
4,950
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
4,950
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
For further enquiries, please contact:
Guy Marks, Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 7932 013 357
E‐mail: guy.marks@rhimagnesita.com
Disclaimer
RHI Magnesita NV published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:26:05 UTC
