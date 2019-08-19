Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RHI Magnesita : 2019 Long Term Incentive Plan and Grant of Options to PDMRs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

RHI Magnesita N.V. (the 'Company') today announces the granting of awards under the RHI Magnesita Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ('LTIP'), to a number of persons discharging management responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Awards will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the performance conditions disclosed on the Company's website at www.rhimagnesita.com. Shares acquired on vesting must then be retained until the fifth anniversary of the date of grant, other than to pay related taxes. The awards are subject to clawback provisions as outlined in the LTIP rules, available on the Company's website.

No consideration is payable for the grant or vesting of awards. The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the LTIP was £41.06, being the average closing price on 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16thAugust 2019 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The following PDMRs were granted awards of nil cost Performance options:

Director/PDMR

Position

Options awarded

Stefan Borgas

Chief Executive Officer

38,397

Ian Botha

Chief Financial Officer

33,681

Gerd Schubert

Chief Operations Officer

13,599

Gustavo Goncalves Franco

Chief Sales Officer

13,549

Luis Bittencourt

Chief Technical Officer

9,633

Jacqueline Knox

Executive VP General Legal Counsel

3,952

Luiz Rossato

Executive VP Corporate Development

8,892

Simone Oremovic

Executive VP People & Culture/Corporate Communications

4,950

Thomas Jakowiak

Executive VP Integration Management

9,431

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stefan Borgas

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

38,397

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

38,397

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Botha

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

33,681

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

33,681

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gerd Schubert

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operations Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

13,599

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

13,599

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gustavo Goncalves Franco

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Sales Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

13,549

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

13,549

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Luis Bittencourt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technical Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

9,633

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

9,633

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jacqueline Knox

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive VP General Legal Counsel

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

3,952

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

3,952

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Jakowiak

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive VP Integration Management

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

9,431

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

9,431

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Luiz Rossato

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive VP Corporate Development

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

8,892

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

8,892

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Simone Oremovic

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive VP People and Culture Management

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RHI Magnesita N.V.

b)

LEI

724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36
National company register number: 68991665

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €1 each

Securities no.: 38785413, ISIN no.: NL0012650360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the RHI Magnesita Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

4,950

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

4,950

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further enquiries, please contact:

Guy Marks, Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 7932 013 357
E‐mail: guy.marks@rhimagnesita.com

Disclaimer

RHI Magnesita NV published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B2
PU
02:36pAimco Cares Charity Golf Classic Raises More than Half a Million Dollars to Benefit Military Families, Students, Nonprofits Nationwide
GL
02:34pBLACKBOXSTOCKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pMEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pCARNIVAL : Entertainment's Internship at Sea Program Recognized by Leading Early-Career Advancement Organization WayUp
PU
02:32pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Share your "lightbulb moment" for a chance to win a ticket to Tableau Conference
PU
02:31pINFINITY ENERGY RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:31pTYSON FOODS : recalls frozen chicken patties over reports of 'foreign matter'
AQ
02:29pSANTANDER BANK : Launches "Red Card Against Bullying" Campaign in Partnership with New England Revolution and Playworks
PR
02:27pWEST CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT : Diversity
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
5BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group