RHI Magnesita : 2019 Long Term Incentive Plan and Grant of Options to PDMRs

RHI Magnesita N.V. (the 'Company') today announces the granting of awards under the RHI Magnesita Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ('LTIP'), to a number of persons discharging management responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Awards will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the performance conditions disclosed on the Company's website at www.rhimagnesita.com. Shares acquired on vesting must then be retained until the fifth anniversary of the date of grant, other than to pay related taxes. The awards are subject to clawback provisions as outlined in the LTIP rules, available on the Company's website.

No consideration is payable for the grant or vesting of awards. The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the LTIP was £41.06, being the average closing price on 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16thAugust 2019 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The following PDMRs were granted awards of nil cost Performance options:

Director/PDMR Position Options awarded Stefan Borgas Chief Executive Officer 38,397 Ian Botha Chief Financial Officer 33,681 Gerd Schubert Chief Operations Officer 13,599 Gustavo Goncalves Franco Chief Sales Officer 13,549 Luis Bittencourt Chief Technical Officer 9,633 Jacqueline Knox Executive VP General Legal Counsel 3,952 Luiz Rossato Executive VP Corporate Development 8,892 Simone Oremovic Executive VP People & Culture/Corporate Communications 4,950 Thomas Jakowiak Executive VP Integration Management 9,431

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Guy Marks, Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 7932 013 357

E‐mail: guy.marks@rhimagnesita.com