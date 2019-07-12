RHI Magnesita : Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

RHI Magnesita will announce results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 on Monday 12 August 2019.

A presentation for analysts and investors will take place at 8:30am BST on 12 August 2019 at the offices of Peel Hunt LLP, Moor House, 120 London Wall, EC2Y 5ET and will be available to view via webcast. Webcast details are available at https://ir.rhimagnesita.com.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Guy Marks, Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 (0) 7741 730681

E-mail: guy.marks@rhimagnesita.com

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are indispensable for industrial high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers in nearly all countries around the world. The Company has a high level of geographic diversification with more than 14,000 employees in 35 main production sites and more than 70 sales offices around the world. RHI Magnesita intends to leverage its global leadership in terms of revenue, scale, product portfolio and diversified geographic presence to target strategically those countries and regions benefitting from more dynamic economic growth prospects.

Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: RHIM) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For more information please visit: www.rhimagnesita.com