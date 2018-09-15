Log in
RHI Magnesita : Test Blog

09/15/2018

In his keynote speech, Borgas pointed out that both within the company and at the Austrian business location there was a concrete need to catch up in a global comparison. Specifically, he addressed the training of tomorrow's skilled workers, an immigration law and infrastructure that could be developed. 'It is no longer a question of whether, but when to actively and consistently engage in digitization,' says Borgas. The speed of technological development is higher than the speed of change of companies. Nicolaus Henke vividly illustrated the urgency of the topic in his impulse statement: 90% of the worldwide data were generated in the last twelve months alone. He appealed to the audience to use the Forum Alpbach as a platform for new interdisciplinary initiatives and cooperations between companies, start-ups, research and educational institutions. Finance Minister Hartwig Löger, on the other hand, referred in the discussion to the importance of digital literacy and the training of young people in the field of information technology. Dorothee Ritz also followed on from this. She also advocated demystifying the concepts of digitization and artificial intelligence in the social debate. Training initiatives and information campaigns on concrete achievements of the new technologies have already been launched.

Smartphones played a key role in RHI Magnesita's breakout session at European Forum Alpbach. The audience was asked to contribute live inputs to the panel discussion. Take a look for yourself!

Disclaimer

RHI Magnesita NV published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 05:32:01 UTC
