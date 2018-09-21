RHI Magnesita : Update on Position of Chief Financial Officer

Vienna/London, 21th September 2018

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

On June 5, 2018, RHI Magnesita announced that Octavio Pereira Lopes, its CFO and Executive Director, had informed the Board of his intention to leave the Company by the end of 2018 and return to Brazil. The Company also announced that a broad search process to appoint his successor was being put into effect.

RHI Magnesita is pleased to announce today that Ian Botha, currently CFO of Anglo American Platinum, has been nominated as its new CFO and Finance Director for appointment in the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Ian will join our Company on 1 April 2019. Octavio Lopes, will until his departure, focus on delivering the final steps of the merger between RHI and Magnesita. In the period until Ian Botha commences with the Company, Eduardo Gotilla, the VP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations will with immediate effect assume the role of acting CFO of RHI Magnesita. As the former CFO of Magnesita he has played a pivotal role in the integration of the finance organisation into RHI Magnesita, and also successfully led the refinancing of the Company. He will continue to deliver the CFO agenda.

Commenting on this announcement, Stefan Borgas, the CEO of RHI Magnesita said:

'Ian has enjoyed a highly successful international career with Anglo American in the related mining and metals industry, latterly as CFO of Anglo Platinum. His significant experience in finance & accounting, investor relations and governance, as well as his excellent business acumen and track record in financial and performance improvements makes him an ideal appointment. Additionally, his fit with RHI Magnesita's management culture and complementarity with our Company's top leadership team further adds to Ian's credentials'.

The Chairman of RHI Magnesita, Dr Herbert Cordt commented:

'This appointment reflects RHI Magnesita's fundamental strengths and exciting prospects in being able to attract someone with Ian's track record and capabilities. Together, Stefan and Ian will be a formidable combination and with my fellow Directors I look forward to welcoming Ian to our Board'.

No further information is required to be disclosed under 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

