RHT Health Trust : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Alternate Director - Mr Meghraj Arvindrao Gore

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2019 18:03

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Alternate Director - Mr Meghraj Arvindrao Gore

Announcement Reference SG190801OTHRAT4U

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Fazilah Abdul Rahman

Designation Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Mr Meghraj Arvindrao Gore as an Alternate Director to Dr Chan Boon Kheng

Name Of Person Meghraj Arvindrao Gore

Age 44

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 31/07/2019

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation For personal reasons

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 21/05/2019

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 11

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Alternate Director to Dr Chan Boon Kheng

Role and responsibilities Non-Executive

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

