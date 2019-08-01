Log in
RHT Health Trust : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Alternate Director - Mr Meghraj Arvindrao Gore

08/01/2019 | 06:30am EDT
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2019 18:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Alternate Director - Mr Meghraj Arvindrao Gore
Announcement Reference SG190801OTHRAT4U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Fazilah Abdul Rahman
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Mr Meghraj Arvindrao Gore as an Alternate Director to Dr Chan Boon Kheng
Additional Details
Name Of Person Meghraj Arvindrao Gore
Age 44
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 31/07/2019
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation For personal reasons
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 21/05/2019
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 11
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Alternate Director to Dr Chan Boon Kheng
Role and responsibilities Non-Executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) Please refer to Annex A.
Present Please refer to Annex A.

Attachments

  1. Annex A (Size: 34,662 bytes)

Disclaimer

RHT Health Trust published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 10:29:01 UTC
