Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RI Energy Consultant Best Practice Energy Featured on Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Year in a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Local Rhode Island company Best Practice Energy (BPE) has been featured on Inc. magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the 3rd year in a row. They came in at #3,859 for the entire country while also ranking #3 for all of Rhode Island companies featured on the list this year.

Making the Inc. 5000 list more than once is an extraordinary feat in and of itself. Making the list 3 times in a row is frankly remarkable as a mere one in eight companies have been able to accomplish this in the longstanding history of the publication. Furthermore, a fraction of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 list in the past have made it on more than once.

President, founder and CEO Bryan Yagoobian had this to say in response to the news:

“We are both humbled and honored to be recognized on the Inc list 3 years in a row now. This accolade is a testament to all the hard work, dedication, and determination that each member of Best Practice Energy puts in every day. Their persistence, unwavering willpower, and sheer tenacity is truly something to behold. I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Best Practice Energy:
Best Practice Energy is a strategy & engineering-based energy consultant committed to working closely with their customers to provide them with both a comprehensive & competitive view of the market as well as innovative & intelligent energy procurement solutions tailored specifically to their business's needs. Their ultimate objective is ensure their clients are getting the most value out of their energy contracts by helping them avoid significant, unneeded costs by using a variety of progressive energy procurement techniques. To learn more about Best Practice Energy, visit their website.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aAZZ INC. : Announces Acquisition of NuZinc, LLC to Expand Metal Coating Services
AQ
11:25aDISCOVERY METALS : Announces Approval of Acquisition from Levon Securityholders
AQ
11:22aPORSCHE : New Porsche Taycan sets a record at the Nurburgring-Nordschleife; Record time on the world's most challenging race track
AQ
11:22aTEXTRON : Bell 407GXi Earns IFR Certification
AQ
11:22aOSHKOSH : Defense and flyer defense receive task assignment to develop infantry squad vehicle (isv)
AQ
11:22aELRINGKLINGER : showcases various e-mobility solutions
AQ
11:22aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM ANNOUNCES ORDER FROM NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION; Gulfstream G550 Will Join Hurricane Hunter Fleet
AQ
11:22aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Utair Selects GE Aviation's Avionica for wireless Quick Access Recorders; Wireless QAR services to reduce ownership cost and provide instant data delivery
AQ
11:22aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : offers 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty for a delightful car owning experience; No extra cost, scheme to cover only new diesel-powered Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza
AQ
11:22aNISSAN MOTOR : ProPILOT golf ball turns every driver into a pro; Inspired by the new ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance system, concept helps enthusiasts reach their goal every time
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group