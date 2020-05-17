Log in
RIAA Applauds Launch of U.S.-UK Trade Negotiations

05/17/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 15, 2020) - On May 7, the United States and United Kingdom launched trade agreement negotiations, with the first round of negotiations concluding today. Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), made the following statement:

'RIAA strongly welcomes the decision of the United States and United Kingdom to begin trade negotiations, which offer tremendous potential to support American creators and catalyze the significant contributions of the recording industry to the economies of both countries. The U.S. recording industry strongly supports these negotiations, which will further integrate two of the leading markets for creative content in the world. Supporting an agreement that provides world-leading copyright protections between these two major markets is a top RIAA priority.

'We commend the hard work of the U.S. negotiating team from USTR and other agencies during the first round of recently concluded negotiations, particularly under such unique and difficult circumstances. We look forward to working closely with the Administration throughout the negotiations to ensure high standards of copyright protection and enforcement, including to work to find creative solutions for meaningful stakeholder engagement.

'This negotiation begins where many agreements seek to end, not only in terms of the special relationship between our countries, but because of the highly-developed standards that already exist in each market. In these unprecedented times, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to set a new paradigm for trade agreements, including for the protection and enforcement of copyright. The copyright-intensive sector powers the competitive advantage of both economies - leading by virtually every metric, whether economic input, job creation, salary, trade surplus, or cultural influence. We are united in our resolve that strong copyright protection for creative industries should be a top priority for the United States and the United Kingdom in their trade agreement negotiations. With this robust trade relationship and the strong copyright foundation that already exists in each country's national laws, US-UK negotiations provide a unique opportunity to reach a high-standard agreement on issues pertaining to copyright, while ensuring that strong protections in each market are preserved.'

# # #

Contact:

K. Kim Atterbury

katterbury@riaa.com

Disclaimer

RIAA - Recording Industry Association of America published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 19:25:00 UTC
