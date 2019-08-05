RIB Software open for anchor investor to boost digital strategy

Wolf, who is also the company's biggest shareholder with a stake of around 17%, told the paper he was not looking for a strategic partner, "but we are open for talks that can help us over the next decade".

The report cited Wolf as saying a third-party investment of 20% to 30% of company's share capital would be an option.

"We are thinking of people who want to digitally transform the construction sector," he was quoted as saying, adding that a potential investor could be a company pursuing strategic interests or private equity.

Potential investors in RIB could include Autodesk, a U.S. competitor, or Hong Kong-based Glodon, as well as major business software players SAP and Oracle, financial industry sources have said.

Activist investor ENA Investment has, meanwhile, built a stake of nearly 10% in RIB Software, Wolf told Handelsblatt.

RIB Software is building up a digital cloud platform to serve construction businesses similar to Uber's mobility business or Amazon's retail platform, the newspaper said.

