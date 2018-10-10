RICS: Regulation Builds Consistency in Valuation Through International Standards

Whether an asset is a single-family home, the balance sheet of a
publicly-traded company, a Picasso or a maritime vessel, the economy
relies on accurate measurement of an asset’s worth. Increasingly, the
global nature of transactions require international consistency in the
valuation of assets – across all asset types. Investors, regulators, and
the public are seeking a level playing field when looking to assess risk
and make sound decisions.
Significant steps have been taken to bring already similar standards
closer together. The International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC),
an independent not-for-profit organization, sets common valuation
principles while the local coalition member organizations apply that
standard according to local requirements. As a result, lenders,
end-users and the general public can take comfort that the approach to
valuation is the same whether it is done Los Angeles, Liverpool or Lima.
What’s the matter with data?
A key element of valuation is having the right data available to be able
to deliver an opinion of value. RICS has recently introduced new data
standards to ensure the quality and consistency of data in both
established and emerging markets. Implementing RICS
Data Standards ensures that data is effectively captured, verified
and shared both within organizations and across external stakeholders.
The use of international standards that set expectations as to how a
professional arrived at a value is critical in maintaining trust in the
system as the market continues to mature. Once there are enough
transactions that can be relied upon with confidence, the data builds
upon itself.
Standards without enforcement are meaningless
Developing the standards and stating a commitment to those standards is
one thing – ensuring that professionals work to those standards is
another. At RICS, we operate a formal
review process for anyone who wishes to challenge a decision we have
made. There is an external independent service complaints reviewer who
can investigate situations when service does not meet expectations.
In all instances, we’re committed to increasing transparency,
strengthening public confidence and ensuring consistent delivery.
Confidence through professional standards
RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications
and standards in the valuation, development and management of land, real
estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the
consistent delivery of standards – bringing confidence to markets and
effecting positive change in the built and natural environments.
