RIGHTMOVE PLC : - AGM Results

4 May 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(‘Rightmove’)

RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the Company’s registered office at 2 Caldecotte Lake Business Park, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes MK7 8LE. To comply with Government guidelines to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the AGM was convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders, as facilitated by the Company.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 27 March 2020. The Company advises that, with the exception of Resolution 4 which was withdrawn, all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution Votes FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld(2) Votes cast as a % of capital(3) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 705,986,320 99.23 5,498,902 0.77 1,267,274 81.49% 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 684,058,225 96.08 27,900,733 3.92 793,538 81.54% 3. Approve the Remuneration Policy 670,870,672 94.18 41,468,750 5.82 413,075 81.59% 4. Declare final dividend 5. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors 692,538,482 97.22 19,818,991 2.78 395,023 81.59% 6. Authorise directors to agree auditors’ remuneration 704,298,571 98.87 8,055,940 1.13 397,985 81.59% 7. To elect Andrew Fisher 707,131,039 99.27 5,222,634 0.73 398,824 81.59% 8. To elect Amit Tiwari 712,341,198 100.00 19,885 0.00 391,414 81.59% 9. To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson 712,144,468 99.97 216,615 0.03 391,414 81.59% 10. To re-elect Robyn Perriss 709,810,582 99.64 2,550,803 0.36 391,112 81.59% 11. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 712,361,175 100.00 210 0.00 391,112 81.59% 12. To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard 712,352,448 100.00 8,635 0.00 391,414 81.59% 13. To re-elect Andrew Findlay 711,324,661 99.85 1,036,422 0.15 391,414 81.59% 14. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian 692,404,692 97.20 19,956,193 2.80 391,612 81.59% 15. To renew authority to allot shares 708,502,119 99.40 4,243,113 0.60 7,265 81.63% 16. Disapply pre-emption rights* 712,212,848 99.92 536,062 0.08 3,587 81.63% 17. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments* 705,595,735 99.00 7,148,104 1.00 8,657 81.63% 18. Renew authority to purchase own shares* 704,892,934 99.05 6,731,312 0.95 1,128,250 81.51% 19. Authorise political donations 703,881,368 98.84 8,226,335 1.16 644,794 81.56% 20. Approve 14 days’ notice for general meetings* 677,864,354 95.16 34,498,180 4.84 389,953 81.59% 21. Approve 2020 Performance Share Plan 703,837,022 98.75 8,911,617 1.25 3,857 81.63%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. A vote “withheld” is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote “for” or “against” a resolution. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove’s issued share capital of 873,102,126 , excluding treasury shares of 13,285,490, as at 4 May 2020.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today’s AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk