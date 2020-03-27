Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

03/27/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

27 March 2020

Rightmove plc

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Rightmove plc (‘the Company’), the UK’s largest property website, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 (‘2019 Annual Report’) and Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) have today been issued to shareholders.

Copies of the 2019 Annual Report and the AGM Notice are available to download from the Company’s website at plc.rightmove.co.uk, and have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority for publication through the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The Company’s 2020 AGM will be held at 10am on Monday, 4 May 2020 at the Company’s registered office at 2 Caldecotte Lake Business Park, Caldecotte Lake Drive, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes, MK7 8LE.  This is a different location to the one shown in the 2019 Annual Report.

Attendance and Voting at the 2020 AGM

The Board values the opportunity to engage with shareholders who, under normal circumstances, are very welcome to attend the AGM in person. However, in light of current UK Government guidance around COVID-19 to avoid all public gatherings and non-essential travel, it is recommended that shareholders appoint a proxy online.  Details on the appointment of proxies can be found in the AGM Notice.

Following this morning’s announcement, shareholders are advised that Resolution 4 (dividend declaration) has been withdrawn from the business of the AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Odell                                  

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk    


© PRNewswire 2020
