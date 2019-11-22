RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Appointment of Chairman

Log in
11/22/2019 | 02:01am EST

22 November 2019

Rightmove plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE - APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), the UK’s number one property portal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Fisher as non-executive Chairman with effect from 1 January 2020, in line with the previously communicated orderly succession plan.

Andrew will succeed Scott Forbes, who retires from the Board on 31 December 2019 after more than fourteen years as Rightmove’s Chairman.

Andrew was previously CEO and Executive Chairman of Shazam, where he was instrumental in developing and executing a growth strategy to establish one of the world’s leading mobile consumer brands. He is currently a non-executive director of both Marks and Spencer Group plc and Moneysupermarket.com Group plc and was previously a non-executive director at Merlin Entertainments.

Rightmove’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson said: “I’d like to thank Scott for his invaluable contribution to Rightmove’s success over the past years and particularly the support he’s shown me over the past three years as CEO. I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to Rightmove and look forward to working with him as we continue to innovate to make home moving easier.”

Scott Forbes said, “It’s been a privilege and pleasure to have been part of Rightmove’s journey from pre-IPO in 2005 to the FTSE 100 business it is today. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with so many talented people seeking to serve customers and home hunters and engaging with shareholders who have been most supportive for many years. It is with great pleasure and confidence that I hand over the Chair to Andrew. His experience developing innovative digital businesses will be a great asset to Rightmove.”

No further information is required to be disclosed in relation to this Board appointment under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Enquiries:

Amy Murphy

PR Manager

Telephone 020 7087 0605

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone 01908 712058


© PRNewswire 2019
