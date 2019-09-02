Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

09/02/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited, not UBS.


2 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that on 2 September 2019 it purchased 8,792 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 539.644p. The highest price paid per share was 540.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0010% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 419,773,863 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 884,993,396. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell                                                                                   01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1200 539.30  08:53:37
1 539.30  08:53:37
5 540.00  08:57:23
988 539.90  09:01:15
415 539.90  09:01:15
1366 539.70  09:01:15
4 539.30  09:09:12
804 539.30  09:09:12
1385 539.70  09:25:58
250 539.80  09:25:58
15 539.80  09:25:58
385 539.70  09:28:09
800 539.70  09:28:09
829 539.70  09:34:07
345 539.70  09:34:07

© PRNewswire 2019
