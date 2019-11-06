Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

11/06/2019 | 01:03pm EST

Date correction: 6 November 2019


6 November 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 140,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 595.720. The highest price paid per share was 597.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 592.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 424,447,245 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 881,246,525. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish                                                                     01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
4 592.60  10:10:52
1433 592.40  10:11:22
100 592.60  10:11:52
140 592.60  10:11:52
816 592.40  10:12:22
128 592.40  10:12:52
27 592.40  10:13:07
54 592.40  10:13:37
1380 593.00  10:14:17
327 592.40  10:15:52
824 592.40  10:15:52
13 592.60  10:20:22
1146 593.20  10:22:22
163 593.20  10:22:22
37 593.00  10:23:52
23 593.00  10:24:22
1212 593.00  10:24:22
274 593.20  10:29:07
1000 593.20  10:29:07
103 593.00  10:30:37
13 593.00  10:31:07
3 593.00  10:31:37
4 593.00  10:33:22
1 593.00  10:33:52
1255 593.00  10:39:03
577 592.40  10:40:22
250 592.40  10:40:37
336 592.40  10:40:37
971 592.60  10:50:21
307 592.60  10:50:21
289 593.40  10:54:37
1120 593.40  10:54:37
32 593.60  10:56:07
6 593.60  10:56:37
1233 593.60  10:56:37
76 593.20  11:00:07
558 593.40  11:05:51
740 593.40  11:05:51
1 593.80  11:08:52
30 593.80  11:10:07
6 593.80  11:10:22
1 593.80  11:10:37
1 593.80  11:10:52
29 594.60  11:12:07
6 594.60  11:12:22
1 594.60  11:12:37
1196 594.60  11:16:22
944 594.60  11:16:22
78 594.60  11:16:22
1256 594.40  11:23:34
10 594.80  11:31:07
2 594.80  11:31:22
1 594.80  11:31:37
6 594.80  11:33:07
797 594.60  11:33:07
492 594.60  11:33:07
399 594.40  11:33:24
1000 594.40  11:33:24
18 595.40  11:44:22
1182 595.40  11:44:47
1369 594.80  11:44:47
1 594.60  11:45:10
1211 594.60  11:45:10
8 594.80  11:48:22
1 594.80  11:48:52
232 594.80  11:49:19
1000 594.80  11:49:19
1139 594.60  11:49:20
146 595.40  11:56:47
40 595.40  11:57:22
411 595.40  11:57:22
699 595.40  11:57:22
1396 595.80  11:59:52
59 595.80  12:02:52
6 596.40  12:06:41
1000 596.40  12:06:41
349 596.40  12:06:41
1037 595.40  12:07:07
379 595.40  12:07:07
1262 595.80  12:13:07
1260 595.80  12:18:07
2 596.20  12:25:52
8 596.20  12:26:22
1 596.20  12:26:52
10 596.60  12:28:07
1235 596.60  12:28:37
4 596.60  12:28:37
14 596.60  12:30:22
1137 596.60  12:30:22
1256 597.00  12:34:45
45 597.00  12:45:07
9 597.00  12:45:22
1192 597.00  12:45:31
1231 596.80  12:57:22
136 596.40  12:57:52
175 596.40  12:57:52
1039 596.40  12:57:52
1399 596.20  12:57:52
27 596.20  13:06:37
1388 596.60  13:11:44
1286 596.40  13:12:07
1256 596.20  13:19:07
997 595.80  13:19:24
47 595.80  13:19:24
215 596.20  13:22:15
1000 596.20  13:22:15
143 596.20  13:22:15
1164 596.80  13:30:37
119 596.80  13:30:37
83 597.00  13:36:07
17 597.00  13:36:22
3 597.00  13:36:37
1 597.00  13:36:52
5 597.00  13:37:07
12 597.00  13:38:37
3 597.00  13:38:52
208 597.40  13:40:52
1340 597.20  13:40:52
1369 597.40  13:40:52
849 597.20  13:41:13
446 597.20  13:41:13
312 597.00  13:41:52
312 597.00  13:41:52
25 596.80  13:43:12
89 596.80  13:43:22
18 596.80  13:43:37
3 596.80  13:43:52
841 596.80  13:44:08
215 596.80  13:44:08
1166 597.40  13:46:52
1208 597.00  13:47:28
1294 597.00  13:52:07
65 597.00  13:52:07
1355 597.20  13:53:44
8 596.00  13:57:52
152 596.00  13:57:53
794 596.00  13:57:53
361 596.00  13:57:53
1339 596.20  14:00:07
165 596.20  14:05:07
33 596.20  14:05:37
1171 596.40  14:07:04
3 596.00  14:08:07
105 596.00  14:08:22
21 596.00  14:08:37
4 596.00  14:08:52
36 596.00  14:09:22
8 596.00  14:09:37
333 596.40  14:10:10
112 596.40  14:10:10
48 596.40  14:10:10
173 596.40  14:10:10
112 596.40  14:10:10
48 596.40  14:10:10
173 596.40  14:10:10
1114 595.60  14:10:52
52 595.60  14:10:58
3 596.00  14:15:37
500 596.00  14:15:37
78 596.00  14:15:37
641 596.00  14:16:07
115 596.00  14:16:07
1347 596.00  14:19:22
393 596.00  14:23:34
915 596.00  14:23:34
589 595.80  14:24:25
569 595.80  14:24:25
589 595.20  14:24:52
606 595.20  14:24:52
150 595.20  14:24:52
7 595.60  14:28:07
720 595.60  14:28:07
623 595.60  14:28:07
780 595.60  14:30:25
591 595.60  14:30:25
278 596.20  14:45:07
206 596.20  14:45:07
41 595.80  14:46:22
8 595.80  14:46:37
2 595.80  14:46:52
789 596.20  14:48:08
603 596.20  14:48:08
39 596.00  14:50:22
8 596.00  14:50:37
38 596.00  14:50:52
20 596.00  14:51:07
4 596.00  14:51:22
1 596.00  14:51:37
65 596.00  14:52:07
208 596.00  14:52:21
1000 596.00  14:52:21
1225 595.80  14:52:37
391 596.00  14:55:02
389 596.00  14:55:02
175 596.00  14:55:02
382 595.80  14:59:04
53 595.80  14:59:04
1178 595.80  15:00:19
1232 596.00  15:00:52
267 596.00  15:03:30
167 596.00  15:03:30
548 596.20  15:03:30
410 596.20  15:03:30
11 596.20  15:05:37
1406 596.20  15:05:37
1000 596.00  15:08:34
403 596.00  15:08:34
129 596.00  15:10:07
144 596.00  15:10:10
1000 596.00  15:10:10
1389 595.60  15:16:20
9 595.80  15:17:22
2 595.80  15:17:37
153 596.20  15:18:30
54 596.20  15:18:30
65 596.20  15:18:30
327 596.20  15:18:30
134 596.20  15:18:30
57 596.20  15:18:30
48 596.20  15:18:30
260 596.20  15:18:30
134 596.20  15:18:30
57 596.20  15:18:30
48 596.20  15:18:30
260 596.20  15:18:30
134 596.20  15:18:30
260 596.20  15:18:30
435 596.00  15:18:37
747 596.00  15:18:37
258 596.20  15:22:51
132 596.20  15:22:51
18 596.20  15:22:51
666 596.00  15:23:51
739 596.00  15:23:51
130 596.00  15:28:37
1091 596.00  15:28:46
1316 596.00  15:28:46
333 595.80  15:29:07
1071 595.80  15:29:07
398 596.40  15:33:08
1000 596.40  15:33:08
163 596.40  15:33:17
70 596.40  15:33:17
371 596.40  15:33:17
1148 595.80  15:33:52
23 595.80  15:36:37
22 596.00  15:39:26
787 596.20  15:39:29
133 596.00  15:39:52
3 596.00  15:39:52
485 596.00  15:40:22
149 596.00  15:40:37
764 596.00  15:40:52
414 596.00  15:40:52
567 596.00  15:40:52
167 596.40  15:42:31
92 596.40  15:42:31
178 596.40  15:42:31
49 596.40  15:42:36
81 596.40  15:42:36
223 596.40  15:42:36
1360 596.00  15:43:10
139 595.40  15:46:52
24 595.80  15:48:07
16 595.80  15:48:07
12 595.80  15:48:22
1 595.80  15:48:52
48 596.00  15:50:22
10 596.00  15:50:37
2 596.00  15:50:52
332 596.20  15:50:55
111 596.20  15:50:55
153 596.20  15:50:55
379 596.00  15:50:55
827 596.00  15:50:55
41 595.80  15:52:22
1370 595.80  15:52:22
15 596.00  15:55:28
1342 596.00  15:56:12
1304 595.80  15:56:19
1332 595.80  15:58:52
138 595.80  15:58:58
57 595.80  15:59:07
67 595.80  16:00:22
1319 595.80  16:00:22
16 595.80  16:00:22
254 596.20  16:03:04
182 596.20  16:03:04
446 596.20  16:03:04
1238 596.00  16:03:04
1146 596.00  16:04:08
350 596.20  16:06:51
86 596.20  16:06:51
168 596.20  16:06:51
60 596.20  16:06:51
198 596.20  16:06:51
1223 596.00  16:07:07
333 596.00  16:10:22
650 596.00  16:10:22
168 596.00  16:10:22
147 596.20  16:12:29
287 596.20  16:12:29
138 596.20  16:12:29
267 596.20  16:12:29
138 596.20  16:12:29
267 596.20  16:12:29
138 596.20  16:12:29
267 596.20  16:12:29
3 596.40  16:14:21
959 596.60  16:14:39
200 596.80  16:15:22
109 596.80  16:15:22
62 596.80  16:15:37
12 596.80  16:15:52
359 597.20  16:17:30
242 597.20  16:17:30
953 597.20  16:17:30
334 597  16:17:30
1534 598  16:19:11
368 597  16:19:29
43 597  16:19:32
1199 597  16:20:07
1269 597  16:22:06
330 597  16:23:04
129 597  16:23:04
49 597  16:23:19
211 597  16:23:19
225 597  16:23:19
527 597  16:23:19
92 597  16:23:19

© PRNewswire 2019
