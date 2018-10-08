RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Director Declaration

8 October 2018

Rightmove plc

Director’s Declaration

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that on 8 October 2018 its Chief Executive Officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson, was appointed as an interim Non-Executive Board Director of MPI - Marketplaces International, the preliminary business name of the international online classifieds operation owned by Schibsted ASA, which will be spun off and established as an independent, listed company.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, a further announcement will be issued when MPI commences trading as a listed company.

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk