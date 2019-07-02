Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 02:01am EDT

2 July 2019

Rightmove plc

Date notification - Half Year Results

Rightmove plc, the UK’s no. 1 property website, will be announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, at 7am on Friday, 26 July 2019.

A presentation for analysts will be held at the offices of UBS AG London Branch at 9:00am. You can listen to the presentation live via audio webcast at the following link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3odre2ui

Contact:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
01908 712058
Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aJUNE : Monthly statistics
AQ
02:31aCXENSE : to help leading Benelux publisher grow digital advertising revenue
AQ
02:31aATLAS COPCO : completes the acquisition of Italian manufacturer of industrial cooling equipment
AQ
02:31aBIOARCTIC : Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the second quarter of 2019 on July 11 at 9.30 a.m. CET
AQ
02:31aBONAVA PUBL : Invitation to the presentation of Bonava's Half-year Report 2019
AQ
02:31aBORREGAARD ASA : Invitation to Q2 2019 announcement
AQ
02:31aNORDECON : Construction contract (Tiskreoja apartment buildings)
AQ
02:31aDATA RESPONS ASA : Contract in Germany of NOK 17 million
AQ
02:31aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Presents Positive Results Showing Improvement in Disability and Quality of Life from the Phase IIIb FOCUS study of Fremanezumab in Adults with Migraine
BU
02:31aGanapati plc - Suspension of Trading
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About