RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/14/2018 | 06:03pm CEST


 

14 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 480.224p The highest price paid per share was 481.750p and the lowest price paid per share was 477.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0189% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 401,306,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 901,287,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact:  Sandra Odell                                                                       01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction
90 481  08:17:01
753 481  08:17:01
182 481  08:17:01
136 481  08:18:11
1009 481  08:18:11
107 480  08:28:36
93 480  08:30:26
803 480  08:32:00
363 479  08:36:59
285 479  08:36:59
516 479  08:37:06
153 479  08:43:27
900 479  08:43:27
700 478  08:51:37
514 478  08:51:37
1006 478  08:58:57
1245 477  09:04:45
1200 477  09:08:03
284 478  09:14:45
894 478  09:14:45
1069 479  09:17:45
1115 479  09:18:23
609 478  09:21:49
463 478  09:22:48
150 478  09:22:48
1122 478  09:28:39
104 478  09:30:56
1054 479  09:36:55
1219 479  09:36:55
1354 479  09:37:50
885 479  09:38:00
413 479  09:38:00
364 479  09:38:15
737 479  09:38:15
1068 480  09:46:10
614 480  09:48:51
1067 480  09:48:51
1038 480  09:50:08
17 480  09:50:08
548 480  09:50:08
532 480  09:50:08
1198 480  09:56:46
374 480  10:01:11
582 480  10:01:11
200 480  10:01:11
1074 480  10:11:24
932 480  10:11:24
165 480  10:11:24
22 480  10:30:52
534 480  10:31:25
1223 480  10:34:44
867 480  10:35:10
148 480  10:35:10
570 480  10:35:10
200 480  10:37:43
425 480  10:37:43
468 480  10:37:43
115 480  10:38:51
93 480  10:40:06
522 480  10:40:55
272 480  10:41:25
170 480  10:41:25
1218 481  10:55:27
89 481  11:00:20
107 481  11:00:20
1034 481  11:01:05
90 481  11:02:00
227 481  11:03:41
1022 481  11:03:41
622 481  11:04:03
110 481  11:05:00
110 481  11:05:57
269 481  11:05:57
1150 481  11:09:32
548 481  11:16:27
72 481  11:16:27
356 481  11:24:03
309 481  11:24:03
579 481  11:24:03
1045 481  11:26:43
1013 481  11:32:37
67 481  11:35:59
128 481  11:36:48
1029 481  11:42:59
278 481  11:42:59
810 480  11:43:00
257 480  11:43:40
111 480  11:48:34
319 480  11:51:12
792 480  11:51:12
68 480  11:55:00
319 480  11:55:00
46 481  11:59:07
685 481  11:59:35
319 481  11:59:35
16 481  11:59:35
1222 481  11:59:35
250 480  12:02:16
28 480  12:02:16
1 480  12:02:16
73 480  12:02:16
547 480  12:02:16
138 480  12:02:16
1228 481  12:14:23
1039 481  12:14:23
98 481  12:15:13
730 481  12:16:49
372 481  12:16:49
810 481  12:20:44
340 481  12:20:44
596 480  12:22:35
336 480  12:27:27
127 480  12:29:43
266 480  12:30:09
401 480  12:30:09
509 480  12:30:09
1030 480  12:41:44
14 480  12:44:34
1115 480  12:47:08
265 480  12:47:56
747 480  12:47:56
1156 479  12:53:03
697 480  13:05:01
152 480  13:05:01
557 480  13:05:01
1207 480  13:07:11
633 480  13:07:19
111 480  13:08:14
105 480  13:09:06
1 480  13:16:57
1472 480  13:18:37
1098 480  13:18:37
2 480  13:23:40
1 480  13:23:40
4 480  13:23:40
1248 480  13:25:31
1209 479  13:26:46
100 479  13:30:19
100 479  13:30:19
200 479  13:30:19
122 479  13:30:19
10 480  13:39:18
17 480  13:39:18
23 480  13:39:18
92 480  13:39:18
1080 480  13:39:18
250 480  13:39:18
1222 480  13:42:12
1098 480  13:43:02
1036 480  13:44:43
382 480  13:48:05
293 480  13:48:05
1041 480  13:48:07
198 480  13:50:55
150 480  13:53:35
190 480  13:53:35
50 480  13:53:35
580 480  13:57:52
280 480  13:58:33
237 480  14:00:56
1 480  14:01:17
335 480  14:01:17
88 480  14:01:17
24 480  14:01:17
792 480  14:01:25
93 480  14:01:55
10 480  14:02:44
10 480  14:02:44
1242 480  14:07:48
1216 480  14:09:10
1116 480  14:09:12
77 480  14:09:12
78 480  14:13:33
973 480  14:13:33
45 479  14:25:05
1139 479  14:25:27
965 479  14:25:27
805 479  14:26:43
421 479  14:26:43
1045 479  14:29:23
1211 479  14:32:49
1 480  14:38:30
1987 480  14:38:30
270 480  14:38:45
316 480  14:38:45
198 480  14:39:00
245 480  14:39:00
369 480  14:39:15
4 480  14:39:15
391 480  14:39:15
805 480  14:39:15
89 480  14:39:15
381 480  14:45:45
200 480  14:45:45
565 480  14:45:45
1149 480  14:45:45
288 480  14:48:30
736 480  14:48:30
46 480  14:48:56
93 480  14:48:57
96 480  14:52:25
413 480  14:52:25
362 480  14:53:10
374 480  14:53:10
208 480  14:53:10
169 480  14:57:53
932 480  14:57:53
281 480  14:57:53
325 480  14:57:53
281 480  14:57:53
111 480  14:58:29
932 480  14:58:45
310 480  14:58:45
535 480  14:58:45
56 480  14:58:45
320 480  14:58:45
84 480  14:59:47
200 480  14:59:58
736 480  14:59:58
461 480  15:04:21
571 480  15:04:21
200 480  15:04:21
1213 480  15:04:34
1204 481  15:10:03
35 481  15:10:03
433 481  15:12:38
1271 481  15:12:38
1242 481  15:12:42
1229 481  15:13:49
711 481  15:16:21
534 481  15:16:48
1220 481  15:16:49
381 480  15:18:47
446 480  15:20:06
692 480  15:20:11
1350 480  15:24:07
182 480  15:24:18
447 480  15:24:29
546 480  15:24:57
538 480  15:29:17
619 480  15:29:20
384 480  15:29:29
197 480  15:29:29
345 480  15:29:29
1128 481  15:31:18
439 481  15:34:07
644 481  15:34:07
495 481  15:35:15
486 481  15:35:15
146 481  15:35:22
1477 481  15:35:56
1027 481  15:36:21
380 481  15:37:13
307 481  15:37:13
444 481  15:40:01
152 481  15:40:06
589 481  15:40:06
750 481  15:40:06
80 481  15:42:06
364 481  15:42:06
736 481  15:44:25
367 481  15:44:25
250 481  15:44:35
10 481  15:44:35
1062 481  15:45:45
324 481  15:48:04
339 481  15:48:04
278 481  15:48:04
171 481  15:48:04
916 481  15:48:36
178 481  15:48:36
1083 481  15:50:17
1287 481  15:53:50
663 481  15:55:19
31 481  15:55:52
634 481  15:55:52
415 481  15:55:52
134 481  15:57:45
531 481  15:57:45
386 481  15:58:57
103 481  15:58:57
370 481  15:58:57
236 481  15:58:57
924 481  16:00:58
533 481  16:00:58
560 481  16:00:58
487 481  16:00:58
513 481  16:01:56
490 481  16:01:56
100 481  16:03:09
100 481  16:03:09
200 481  16:03:09
279 481  16:03:12
234 481  16:03:13
253 481  16:04:01
484 481  16:04:19
661 481  16:04:19
499 481  16:07:05
539 481  16:07:05
408 481  16:07:48
503 482  16:09:00
631 482  16:09:00
409 482  16:09:03
828 482  16:09:03
1183 481  16:11:05
1066 481  16:12:01
30 481  16:13:58
374 481  16:14:05
334 481  16:14:05
189 481  16:14:15
383 481  16:15:03
185 481  16:15:08
430 481  16:15:08
33 482  16:16:12
299 482  16:16:12
831 482  16:16:12
355 482  16:16:21
729 482  16:16:34
452 482  16:16:34
1187 481  16:18:07
423 481  16:18:18
183 481  16:18:40
82 481  16:18:40
56 481  16:18:45
52 481  16:18:59
109 481  16:19:01
354 481  16:19:33
209 481  16:19:33
704 481  16:19:33
736 481  16:20:14
123 481  16:20:28
385 481  16:20:28
320 481  16:21:50
456 481  16:22:14
729 481  16:22:14
2148 481  16:22:50

