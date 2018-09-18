Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:25pm CEST

18 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 476.199p The highest price paid per share was 478.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 471.950p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0189% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 401,646,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 900,947,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact:  Gemma Cornish                                                                  01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1136 474  08:27:21
28 473  08:37:41
100 473  08:37:41
100 473  08:37:41
400 473  08:37:41
444 473  08:37:41
505 473  08:48:41
459 473  08:48:41
1151 472  09:00:49
631 473  09:18:50
294 473  09:18:50
100 473  09:18:50
25 473  09:18:50
414 473  09:21:39
421 473  09:24:17
622 473  09:24:17
950 473  09:24:17
860 473  09:29:25
156 473  09:29:25
911 472  09:38:27
38 472  09:38:27
1078 472  09:43:08
772 473  10:03:49
296 473  10:03:50
670 473  10:04:52
418 473  10:04:52
928 474  10:11:01
196 474  10:11:01
996 473  10:12:51
106 473  10:12:51
213 474  10:29:36
904 474  10:29:36
1024 474  10:29:40
1180 473  10:34:16
121 473  10:53:32
800 473  10:53:32
100 473  10:53:32
200 473  10:53:32
436 474  10:58:28
689 474  10:58:28
1274 475  11:14:32
50 475  11:14:33
66 475  11:14:34
221 475  11:14:43
376 475  11:14:43
1119 475  11:14:59
558 475  11:14:59
248 474  11:19:53
100 474  11:20:02
649 474  11:20:04
1090 475  11:26:33
34 475  11:26:33
50 475  11:30:14
248 475  11:30:14
733 475  11:30:14
1063 474  11:34:22
1170 474  11:44:13
1120 474  11:44:13
5 474  11:44:13
1109 474  11:51:59
481 474  11:55:52
40 474  11:55:52
19 474  11:55:52
42 474  11:57:52
212 474  11:58:18
992 474  12:03:00
1155 474  12:11:13
458 474  12:21:07
618 474  12:21:07
198 474  12:21:07
1116 474  12:21:08
553 475  12:23:35
422 475  12:24:40
258 475  12:27:24
851 475  12:27:24
1033 475  12:33:10
1173 475  12:43:04
50 476  12:44:42
531 476  12:44:46
590 476  12:44:46
2 475  12:49:01
156 475  12:49:01
932 475  12:49:01
959 475  12:55:08
1168 475  12:57:35
20 475  12:57:42
1129 475  12:58:46
17 475  13:01:39
14 475  13:01:39
102 475  13:01:55
64 475  13:01:55
44 475  13:02:00
103 475  13:02:00
433 475  13:02:47
672 475  13:02:47
1083 475  13:06:40
962 476  13:17:12
87 476  13:17:12
1157 476  13:21:26
1052 476  13:21:26
1168 475  13:22:53
359 475  13:30:22
709 475  13:30:22
42 475  13:30:22
1134 475  13:31:31
430 475  13:34:27
575 475  13:34:27
1295 475  13:40:34
93 475  13:40:43
400 475  13:42:04
100 475  13:42:04
43 475  13:42:04
422 475  13:42:04
391 475  13:50:43
710 475  13:50:43
1199 475  13:51:19
1061 475  13:54:52
42 475  13:54:52
950 475  13:56:11
1144 475  13:59:20
597 475  14:02:52
286 475  14:02:52
275 475  14:04:50
847 475  14:04:50
51 476  14:11:05
1349 476  14:11:05
171 476  14:11:13
1056 476  14:11:33
1114 476  14:14:29
1021 476  14:15:43
842 476  14:18:46
325 476  14:18:46
438 476  14:24:38
609 476  14:24:38
200 476  14:24:38
353 476  14:24:38
700 476  14:24:38
243 476  14:25:35
354 476  14:25:35
514 476  14:25:35
994 476  14:30:40
1372 476  14:31:39
187 477  14:36:58
208 477  14:37:05
755 477  14:37:05
804 477  14:37:05
300 477  14:41:07
527 477  14:41:07
624 477  14:41:07
871 477  14:41:08
128 477  14:41:08
975 477  14:41:14
985 477  14:41:14
391 478  14:47:02
671 478  14:47:02
1406 478  14:47:48
1074 478  14:47:48
1164 478  14:50:21
115 478  14:52:11
486 478  14:52:12
213 478  14:52:21
126 478  14:52:32
100 478  14:52:32
98 478  14:52:32
102 478  14:52:32
86 478  14:52:41
908 478  14:55:52
148 479  14:57:45
278 479  14:57:45
966 479  14:58:06
84 479  14:58:06
623 479  14:58:06
982 479  14:59:44
223 478  15:00:11
320 478  15:00:11
574 478  15:00:12
812 479  15:08:06
1128 479  15:08:25
1645 479  15:08:25
1136 479  15:08:59
750 479  15:09:01
200 479  15:09:22
712 478  15:13:46
782 478  15:16:57
1147 478  15:16:57
1031 478  15:17:18
688 478  15:22:18
670 478  15:22:51
48 478  15:23:17
1329 478  15:24:39
1010 478  15:25:25
750 478  15:25:25
1069 478  15:27:02
879 477  15:29:19
222 477  15:29:19
150 478  15:32:08
126 478  15:32:08
275 478  15:32:08
57 478  15:32:08
750 478  15:32:08
1163 477  15:32:14
979 477  15:32:46
650 478  15:39:21
642 478  15:39:21
1075 478  15:40:00
1157 478  15:40:00
1084 477  15:42:22
229 477  15:42:29
165 477  15:42:29
100 477  15:42:29
948 477  15:42:47
429 478  15:45:48
750 478  15:47:14
187 478  15:49:54
34 478  15:49:54
138 478  15:49:54
959 478  15:49:58
1109 478  15:49:58
1191 478  15:50:06
1075 478  15:50:15
1129 477  15:51:43
19 477  15:51:43
1169 477  15:55:03
688 477  15:56:02
160 477  15:56:02
664 477  15:56:02
252 477  15:57:39
245 477  15:57:39
590 477  15:57:39
159 477  15:57:39
101 477  15:57:40
52 478  15:58:20
262 478  15:58:49
90 478  15:59:04
1076 478  15:59:17
1311 478  15:59:53
327 478  15:59:54
1137 477  16:00:55
298 477  16:00:55
297 477  16:00:55
571 477  16:00:55
58 477  16:01:04
972 477  16:02:05
50 477  16:02:24
911 477  16:02:25
96 477  16:02:25
750 477  16:04:03
1308 477  16:04:03
1003 477  16:05:07
321 477  16:06:19
643 477  16:06:19
522 477  16:06:20
661 477  16:06:20
424 477  16:08:40
145 477  16:08:42
78 477  16:08:50
43 477  16:09:55
100 477  16:09:55
1075 477  16:09:55
750 477  16:09:55
477 477  16:09:55
300 477  16:10:37
1277 477  16:11:21
477 477  16:12:31
21 477  16:13:05
986 477  16:13:05
712 477  16:13:05
4 477  16:13:52
685 477  16:14:00
1005 477  16:14:30
117 477  16:14:30
547 477  16:14:30
98 477  16:15:04
1074 477  16:15:16
1147 477  16:15:55
274 477  16:15:55
301 477  16:15:55
574 477  16:15:55
200 478  16:17:53
750 478  16:18:50
986 478  16:18:56
349 478  16:19:05
932 478  16:19:05
258 478  16:19:05
750 478  16:19:05
186 478  16:19:05
606 478  16:20:14
70 478  16:20:14
200 478  16:20:14
115 478  16:20:14
270 478  16:20:14
431 478  16:20:14
594 478  16:21:46
267 478  16:21:46
540 478  16:21:47
1137 478  16:22:04
389 478  16:23:15
123 478  16:23:15
305 478  16:23:15
331 478  16:23:15
200 478  16:23:15
90 478  16:23:16
932 478  16:23:17
151 478  16:23:26
242 478  16:23:30

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pNASPERS : LEFT ARM OVER - The mystery of Cricket SA’s new T20 league
AQ
12:44pIMPERIAL : Board urges vote for Motus unbundling
AQ
12:44pNASPERS : turnaround fails to lift JSE
AQ
12:44pLONMIN : Sibanye’s Lonmin bid gets nod
AQ
12:44pNASPERS : to unbundle and list MultiChoice
AQ
12:44pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Does buying small caps make one penny-wise and pound foolish?
AQ
12:44pNevada Gold & Casinos Announces Sale / Merger Agreement
GL
12:44pDemand for In-Car Mirroring Systems Increases Globally, Finds Strategy Analytics
BU
12:43pTAU CAPITAL : Posting of Accounts and Restoration of Trading
PU
12:43pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Webinar to Outline Winning Sales Strategies for Technology and Service Providers
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.