RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/24/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

24 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 473.216p The highest price paid per share was 476.750p and the lowest price paid per share was 471.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0189% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 402,326,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 900,267,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact:  Sandra Odell                                                                       01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
5963 475.05  08:20:55
1161 475.50  08:24:58
211 475.35  08:24:58
830 475.35  08:25:55
1142 476.75  08:34:03
781 475.45  08:47:29
119 475.45  08:47:29
119 475.45  08:47:29
314 475.70  08:59:24
588 475.70  08:59:24
148 475.70  08:59:24
960 475.85  09:09:06
570 475.70  09:11:50
540 475.70  09:11:50
676 475.80  09:14:21
372 475.80  09:14:21
800 475.80  09:14:23
1167 475.90  09:17:31
1066 475.80  09:17:31
699 475.60  09:22:59
470 475.60  09:23:40
335 475.60  09:23:40
1128 475.60  09:23:50
374 475.60  09:23:50
32 475.50  09:30:31
469 475.50  09:30:50
400 475.50  09:30:50
1085 476.05  09:34:41
176 475.00  09:38:25
574 475.00  09:38:26
304 475.00  09:38:26
959 474.90  09:38:27
1113 474.85  09:38:29
48 474.55  09:38:29
1026 474.55  09:38:29
96 474.55  09:38:35
533 474.45  09:38:39
633 474.45  09:38:39
143 472.90  09:41:12
1099 473.20  09:44:32
1002 473.10  09:44:51
1068 473.15  09:47:59
692 473.00  09:51:45
375 473.00  09:51:49
296 473.15  10:02:13
789 473.15  10:02:15
1109 473.00  10:03:04
686 473.40  10:12:22
416 473.40  10:12:22
1079 473.40  10:12:22
1044 472.80  10:19:10
1125 473.35  10:34:56
146 473.35  10:34:56
1147 473.25  10:34:59
1171 473.10  10:35:03
721 473.10  10:48:59
424 473.10  10:48:59
300 472.90  10:52:17
400 472.90  10:52:17
476 472.90  10:52:17
1073 472.90  10:54:15
115 472.90  10:54:15
1138 472.90  10:55:17
237 472.80  10:57:00
795 472.80  10:57:52
141 472.40  11:02:26
280 472.40  11:02:26
1264 472.75  11:11:05
79 472.65  11:11:49
953 472.65  11:11:49
1134 472.90  11:17:20
1158 472.75  11:20:07
1039 472.90  11:22:41
197 472.90  11:27:46
400 472.90  11:27:46
400 472.90  11:27:46
91 472.90  11:27:46
1085 472.85  11:38:04
1109 472.75  11:39:23
555 473.20  11:46:50
559 473.20  11:47:08
304 473.10  11:48:31
9 473.10  11:48:33
680 473.10  11:48:33
80 473.05  11:52:13
277 473.05  11:53:18
602 473.05  11:54:03
983 473.05  11:55:40
23 473.05  11:57:46
25 473.00  11:59:55
958 473.00  12:02:29
1094 473.00  12:02:54
379 473.00  12:06:46
400 473.00  12:06:46
186 473.00  12:06:46
1154 473.60  12:17:42
684 473.60  12:20:55
297 473.60  12:20:55
70 473.60  12:20:55
800 473.60  12:20:55
339 473.50  12:24:24
851 473.50  12:24:26
143 473.20  12:33:44
278 473.30  12:34:49
293 473.30  12:34:49
282 473.30  12:34:49
28 473.20  12:35:32
608 474.35  12:41:02
584 474.35  12:41:02
1154 474.20  12:42:02
1155 474.10  12:42:02
28 473.15  12:56:28
429 473.15  12:57:04
226 473.15  12:57:04
1104 473.15  12:57:04
470 473.15  12:57:04
1075 473.25  13:00:23
442 473.15  13:02:09
541 473.15  13:02:09
324 472.85  13:06:56
729 472.85  13:06:56
30 473.25  13:15:09
60 473.20  13:16:15
60 473.15  13:16:15
444 473.05  13:17:24
1493 473.05  13:21:08
548 472.95  13:21:21
631 472.95  13:21:21
635 473.15  13:28:05
323 473.15  13:28:05
1076 473.15  13:28:05
21 473.15  13:28:05
1128 473.35  13:34:56
761 473.25  13:40:06
277 473.25  13:40:06
617 473.35  13:41:12
100 473.35  13:42:29
90 473.35  13:42:29
301 473.25  13:45:45
596 473.25  13:45:45
129 473.25  13:45:45
1134 472.95  13:46:21
351 472.85  13:58:43
116 473.25  13:59:16
70 473.25  13:59:17
1391 473.15  14:00:36
1107 473.05  14:00:40
10 473.05  14:00:40
1099 472.90  14:00:46
976 472.80  14:04:22
1152 472.80  14:06:25
168 472.80  14:07:57
861 472.80  14:07:58
360 472.75  14:08:14
783 472.75  14:08:14
1090 472.95  14:10:22
1076 472.80  14:13:37
1144 473.00  14:18:01
991 472.80  14:20:01
266 472.65  14:23:30
247 472.65  14:23:30
477 472.65  14:23:30
453 471.65  14:28:03
1190 472.25  14:29:49
265 472.05  14:30:44
807 472.05  14:30:44
1146 471.80  14:32:46
1024 471.95  14:36:34
87 471.90  14:39:28
958 471.90  14:39:28
1018 471.95  14:41:27
77 471.95  14:41:27
1003 472.20  14:42:49
548 472.20  14:45:26
541 472.20  14:45:26
7 472.20  14:45:26
9 472.10  14:45:31
1060 472.10  14:46:01
80 472.10  14:48:19
879 472.10  14:48:19
69 472.10  14:48:19
30 473.20  14:57:51
800 473.20  14:57:51
224 473.10  15:00:51
968 473.10  15:01:44
1442 473.20  15:01:44
282 473.25  15:01:55
1659 473.25  15:01:55
1070 473.10  15:02:55
138 473.05  15:03:31
857 473.05  15:04:27
1170 473.85  15:10:33
266 473.75  15:11:38
6 473.75  15:11:38
571 473.75  15:11:40
254 473.75  15:11:47
156 473.70  15:14:13
1344 473.70  15:14:13
1189 473.60  15:15:03
463 473.55  15:16:27
400 473.55  15:16:27
205 473.55  15:16:27
648 473.20  15:19:59
232 473.20  15:19:59
303 473.20  15:19:59
989 473.20  15:22:31
1141 473.15  15:22:46
1027 472.50  15:25:09
1030 472.45  15:27:51
467 472.45  15:29:11
561 472.45  15:29:17
800 472.40  15:29:31
699 472.10  15:30:55
299 472.10  15:30:55
988 472.55  15:33:43
964 472.40  15:34:15
670 472.70  15:39:19
436 472.70  15:39:23
987 472.70  15:39:58
800 472.60  15:40:09
1153 472.65  15:45:01
297 472.65  15:45:41
685 472.65  15:45:41
1063 472.55  15:45:41
1051 472.30  15:48:13
1223 472.20  15:51:41
565 472.15  15:52:18
508 472.15  15:52:41
42 472.10  15:52:41
1063 472.15  15:52:41
11 472.15  15:52:41
1095 471.95  15:55:12
370 472.10  15:57:29
324 472.10  15:57:29
185 472.00  15:59:40
201 472.00  15:59:40
656 472.00  15:59:40
800 472.00  15:59:40
227 472.15  16:00:29
328 472.05  16:00:58
800 472.10  16:02:14
532 472.10  16:02:38
554 472.10  16:03:00
35 472.10  16:03:00
557 472.10  16:03:03
992 471.90  16:04:23
132 472.10  16:06:00
856 472.10  16:06:00
1103 472.00  16:06:57
567 471.95  16:08:46
571 472.00  16:09:19
573 472.00  16:09:39
282 471.95  16:09:39
219 471.95  16:09:42
1062 472.05  16:11:09
1120 471.90  16:12:27
1101 471.50  16:14:13
1139 471.40  16:15:06
25 471.65  16:17:29
2001 471.80  16:18:39
36 471.90  16:19:49
469 471.95  16:19:59
18 471.95  16:20:27
89 472.00  16:20:31
42 472.00  16:20:31
1173 472.00  16:20:32
86 472.15  16:21:29
52 472.15  16:21:30
207 472.15  16:21:31
693 472.25  16:21:49
6 472.25  16:22:49
635 472.35  16:23:35
845 472.35  16:23:35
57 472.35  16:23:35

