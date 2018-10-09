Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

10/09/2018 | 06:03pm CEST

9 October 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.477p The highest price paid per share was 443.650p and the lowest price paid per share was 434.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 403,676,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 898,917,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact:  Kirstan Boynton                                                                                    01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
420 443.65  08:14:14
680 443.65  08:14:14
986 442.50  08:26:04
170 442.50  08:26:04
671 442.10  08:32:40
452 442.10  08:32:40
401 441.90  08:39:55
519 441.90  08:39:55
430 441.90  08:39:55
1132 441.05  08:40:00
1277 442.10  09:01:03
343 442.05  09:01:03
765 442.05  09:01:03
735 441.30  09:02:54
392 441.30  09:02:54
1281 440.90  09:06:19
1247 440.95  09:06:19
60 441.15  09:16:53
1115 441.15  09:19:05
12 440.85  09:19:49
1107 440.85  09:19:49
40 441.25  09:35:42
363 441.25  09:35:42
748 441.25  09:35:42
236 440.55  09:40:45
1064 440.55  09:40:45
235 439.85  09:55:01
1168 439.85  09:55:01
179 439.45  09:57:15
250 439.45  09:57:15
750 439.45  09:57:18
93 439.45  09:57:27
833 439.25  10:08:35
186 439.25  10:08:35
277 439.25  10:08:35
1168 438.30  10:18:33
1339 438.45  10:25:09
1285 438.10  10:29:38
1147 438.40  10:35:42
378 438.95  10:41:49
769 438.95  10:41:49
1186 438.15  10:42:52
899 438.25  10:50:00
250 438.25  10:50:00
131 438.25  10:50:00
1123 437.50  10:58:56
986 437.30  11:00:22
323 437.30  11:00:22
1153 437.20  11:07:18
936 436.15  11:13:11
316 436.15  11:13:11
141 436.30  11:20:16
1061 436.30  11:20:16
23 436.40  11:24:04
864 436.30  11:27:00
303 436.30  11:27:00
264 436.15  11:30:39
1063 436.15  11:30:39
64 435.70  11:39:58
303 435.70  11:39:58
672 435.30  11:42:44
685 435.20  11:49:28
1325 435.30  11:51:58
460 435.10  12:02:28
96 435.10  12:02:28
73 435.10  12:02:28
345 435.10  12:02:28
225 435.10  12:02:28
862 434.80  12:04:02
233 434.80  12:04:02
1180 436.00  12:12:38
185 436.00  12:12:38
986 435.55  12:21:41
177 435.55  12:21:41
249 435.45  12:28:01
142 435.45  12:28:01
400 435.45  12:28:01
325 435.45  12:28:01
1181 435.65  12:38:21
577 435.70  12:42:59
471 435.70  12:42:59
307 435.70  12:42:59
850 435.40  12:50:53
203 435.40  12:50:53
156 435.40  12:50:53
1216 435.40  12:55:08
1176 435.40  13:07:02
850 435.80  13:12:31
127 435.80  13:12:31
134 435.80  13:12:31
28 435.25  13:17:03
761 435.25  13:17:03
406 435.25  13:17:03
728 435.85  13:25:43
1183 435.90  13:27:43
711 436.50  13:39:51
769 436.50  13:39:51
313 436.40  13:41:44
250 436.40  13:41:44
125 436.40  13:41:44
636 436.40  13:41:44
1289 436.40  13:50:50
171 436.15  13:54:20
1008 436.15  13:54:20
211 436.75  14:03:19
1014 436.75  14:03:19
1118 437.25  14:08:49
104 437.40  14:12:15
1202 437.40  14:12:25
43 436.90  14:18:23
692 436.85  14:18:28
650 436.85  14:18:28
86 437.65  14:26:10
155 437.65  14:26:10
249 437.65  14:26:10
636 437.65  14:26:10
82 437.40  14:27:30
1032 437.40  14:27:30
208 438.25  14:36:13
919 438.25  14:36:13
1766 438.80  14:38:41
392 438.50  14:45:45
400 438.50  14:45:45
529 438.50  14:45:45
22 438.50  14:45:45
41 438.55  14:47:29
1269 438.55  14:47:45
123 438.65  14:50:44
1228 438.50  14:51:28
1163 438.60  14:54:24
97 439.15  14:59:51
281 439.15  14:59:51
1317 439.05  14:59:54
919 439.10  14:59:54
22 439.10  14:59:54
855 439.35  15:07:17
401 439.35  15:07:34
11 439.35  15:09:10
641 439.15  15:11:30
505 439.15  15:11:30
1680 439.85  15:17:48
52 439.85  15:20:42
238 439.85  15:20:42
1066 440.80  15:25:15
206 440.80  15:25:15
179 440.90  15:26:32
1121 440.85  15:26:39
850 440.30  15:29:24
472 439.65  15:33:13
350 439.65  15:33:31
529 439.65  15:33:53
608 439.50  15:36:51
1297 440.25  15:39:12
1469 440.30  15:39:12
1165 440.15  15:48:05
11 440.15  15:48:05
850 440.20  15:48:05
170 440.20  15:48:05
38 440.15  15:48:05
599 439.75  15:53:52
609 439.75  15:53:52
1140 439.80  15:58:10
141 439.80  15:58:10
850 439.60  16:00:51
62 439.60  16:02:05
40 439.60  16:02:05
850 439.60  16:03:14
850 439.50  16:03:20
248 439.50  16:03:20
95 439.50  16:03:20
850 439.40  16:04:42
202 439.10  16:07:50
1507 439.20  16:08:54
1179 438.90  16:11:21
306 438.60  16:13:16
727 439.20  16:15:51
91 439.20  16:16:04
183 439.20  16:16:04
1366 439.10  16:16:40
1225 438.75  16:19:11
299 439.55  16:22:21
297 439.55  16:22:21
212 439.75  16:22:50
162 439.85  16:22:52
162 439.80  16:22:52
676 440.00  16:23:00

