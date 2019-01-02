Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 06:30pm CET

2 January 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 105,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.133p. The highest price paid per share was 438.850p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0118% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 411,474,750(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 892,766,026. Rightmove holds 14,813,304 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish                                                                              01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price ExecutionTime
25 438 16:27:47
1100 438 16:27:34
197 439 16:26:32
1306 439 16:26:32
1311 438 16:22:52
146 438 16:22:52
437 439 16:21:44
88 439 16:21:44
342 439 16:21:44
500 439 16:21:44
1263 438 16:17:18
1277 439 16:14:34
1258 439 16:12:37
1014 439 16:09:03
476 439 16:09:03
1339 438 16:04:24
755 438 16:00:47
767 438 16:00:23
1460 438 15:58:03
1378 438 15:53:06
1359 438 15:49:37
106 438 15:48:33
1506 438 15:45:25
1297 438 15:41:23
1931 438 15:38:08
1303 437 15:33:50
1294 438 15:29:54
1259 438 15:26:14
1239 437 15:23:46
980 438 15:21:00
338 438 15:21:00
500 437 15:17:19
500 437 15:17:19
1452 437 15:13:47
544 437 15:13:47
499 437 15:13:47
143 437 15:13:47
171 437 15:13:47
79 437 15:10:44
511 437 15:07:53
235 437 15:07:10
527 437 15:07:10
572 437 15:07:10
1287 437 15:00:43
19 437 14:56:40
437 437 14:56:40
1060 437 14:56:24
1383 437 14:51:24
1298 437 14:48:46
1456 437 14:42:49
501 437 14:38:28
979 437 14:38:28
1487 437 14:32:48
1277 438 14:29:14
407 437 14:19:44
1045 437 14:19:44
1441 437 14:11:37
503 437 14:00:18
584 437 14:00:00
229 437 14:00:00
1472 436 13:50:21
967 436 13:40:34
564 436 13:40:34
122 437 13:32:08
684 437 13:32:08
443 437 13:25:37
372 437 13:24:48
575 437 13:24:48
1326 437 13:19:43
230 437 13:05:53
1066 437 13:05:53
108 437 12:54:51
1258 437 12:54:51
1338 438 12:44:15
1449 437 12:35:10
1464 437 12:24:33
667 437 12:15:33
181 437 12:15:33
642 437 12:15:33
186 437 12:10:11
95 437 12:10:11
70 437 12:10:11
111 437 12:10:11
1321 437 12:02:41
1416 438 11:58:45
1306 437 11:50:01
123 437 11:50:01
536 437 11:36:31
782 437 11:36:31
478 437 11:27:28
882 437 11:27:28
341 437 11:20:40
206 437 11:20:40
912 437 11:20:40
16 437 11:20:40
1474 437 11:09:08
1048 437 10:59:59
387 437 10:59:59
1142 438 10:57:43
263 438 10:57:43
569 436 10:38:28
817 436 10:38:28
1399 436 10:26:02
45 436 10:25:18
1066 436 10:25:18
190 436 10:25:18
278 435 10:09:00
1235 435 10:09:00
1270 435 10:00:30
1276 435 09:53:23
184 435 09:53:23
673 433 09:45:05
572 433 09:45:05
610 432 09:35:59
800 432 09:35:59
5 433 09:33:03
1239 433 09:33:03
31 433 09:31:37
168 433 09:31:37
1700 434 09:31:33
310 434 09:31:33
1088 433 09:19:15
322 433 09:19:15
1339 432 09:18:00
1374 430 09:03:57
1309 429 08:56:32
1370 430 08:47:15
713 429 08:37:50
764 429 08:37:50
807 428 08:33:51
421 428 08:33:51
1197 428 08:19:43
291 428 08:19:09
1368 428 08:10:46

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48pChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Reflective Practices in Early Childhood Education
GL
06:47pCOA Submits Formal Comments on Medicare International Pricing Proposal
GL
06:46pMartin Midstream Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition of Martin Transport, Inc.
GL
06:46pDREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
06:45pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:45pNETFLIX : Tumi Morake talks 'Comedians of the World on Netflix' and some...
AQ
06:45pCompany Profile for Syniverse
BU
06:44pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Scaffold data with Tableau Prep to fill gaps in your data set
PU
06:44pTHE OUTLOOK FOR 2019 : Party Over, or Will the Beat Go On?
PU
06:44pGlobal Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2018-2022 | Growth in Organized Retailing to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.