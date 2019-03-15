Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

03/15/2019 | 01:36pm EDT


 

15 March 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 30,369 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 499.868p. The highest price paid per share was 500.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 499.650p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0034% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 411,794,100 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 892,683,030. Rightmove holds 14,576,950 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Kirstan Boynton                                                                              01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
Quantity Price ExecutionTime
245 499.900 16:28:00
745 499.900 16:27:16
1247 500.000 16:26:54
130 500.000 16:26:54
762 500.000 16:26:54
450 500.000 16:26:54
1642 500.000 16:26:54
336 500.000 16:26:54
1269 499.650 14:53:55
643 499.750 14:53:09
460 499.750 14:53:05
550 499.750 14:53:05
440 499.750 14:53:05
542 499.700 14:53:05
222 499.800 14:53:05
373 499.800 14:53:05
82 499.800 14:53:05
1336 499.750 14:52:39
250 499.750 14:46:19
250 499.750 14:46:19
3581 499.750 14:46:19
2077 499.800 14:46:19
1304 499.750 14:46:15
1262 499.900 14:45:42
831 500.000 14:45:41
517 500.000 14:45:41
1835 500.000 14:45:41
860 499.800 14:15:04
449 499.800 14:15:04
250 499.850 14:15:04
114 499.850 14:15:04
147 500.000 14:15:02
1120 500.000 14:15:02
260 500.000 14:15:02
1334 500.000 08:50:38
1247 499.925 08:47:18
1207 500.000 08:46:37

© PRNewswire 2019
