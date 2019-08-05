5 August 2019
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 400,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 506.401p. The highest price paid per share was 514.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 504.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0450% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 417,000,035 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 887,767,224. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Kirstan Boynton 01908 712294
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
|Number of shares
purchased
|Transaction price
(per share)
|Time of transaction
|787
|505.600
|16:23:59
|151
|505.600
|16:23:46
|908
|505.600
|16:23:41
|1364
|505.700
|16:23:16
|212
|505.900
|16:23:07
|430
|505.900
|16:23:07
|1198
|505.900
|16:23:07
|56
|505.900
|16:22:45
|558
|505.900
|16:22:45
|422
|505.900
|16:22:45
|1555
|505.900
|16:22:45
|786
|505.900
|16:22:45
|383
|505.900
|16:22:45
|316
|505.900
|16:22:45
|2368
|505.900
|16:22:45
|760
|505.900
|16:22:45
|500
|505.900
|16:22:45
|990
|505.900
|16:22:45
|176
|505.900
|16:22:45
|609
|505.900
|16:22:45
|890
|505.700
|16:22:17
|387
|505.700
|16:22:17
|572
|505.700
|16:21:26
|791
|505.600
|16:20:02
|606
|505.600
|16:20:02
|316
|505.700
|16:19:55
|431
|505.700
|16:19:55
|625
|505.700
|16:19:55
|943
|505.700
|16:19:55
|867
|505.700
|16:19:48
|2014
|505.800
|16:18:56
|1502
|505.900
|16:18:46
|1167
|505.900
|16:18:46
|246
|505.900
|16:18:40
|242
|505.900
|16:18:20
|481
|505.800
|16:18:07
|940
|505.800
|16:18:07
|826
|505.600
|16:17:54
|1368
|505.400
|16:16:47
|1243
|505.400
|16:16:47
|863
|505.400
|16:16:45
|951
|505.600
|16:16:18
|637
|505.600
|16:16:18
|672
|505.600
|16:16:18
|1043
|505.600
|16:16:18
|1610
|505.700
|16:15:04
|504
|505.700
|16:14:43
|1072
|505.700
|16:14:43
|429
|505.700
|16:14:43
|1200
|505.800
|16:13:31
|143
|505.800
|16:13:31
|1308
|505.800
|16:13:31
|1628
|505.900
|16:13:13
|261
|505.900
|16:13:06
|766
|505.900
|16:13:06
|281
|505.900
|16:12:58
|31
|505.800
|16:12:55
|30
|505.700
|16:12:50
|1520
|505.700
|16:12:29
|506
|505.800
|16:12:01
|500
|505.800
|16:11:50
|1610
|505.800
|16:11:49
|246
|505.800
|16:11:49
|452
|505.900
|16:10:35
|925
|505.900
|16:10:35
|4716
|505.900
|16:10:35
|813
|505.900
|16:10:26
|773
|505.500
|16:09:38
|282
|505.500
|16:09:33
|300
|505.500
|16:09:09
|1054
|505.300
|16:07:29
|1370
|505.300
|16:07:29
|703
|505.300
|16:07:29
|1459
|505.500
|16:05:40
|160
|505.600
|16:05:40
|1336
|505.600
|16:05:40
|873
|505.200
|16:03:58
|211
|505.200
|16:03:56
|152
|505.200
|16:03:55
|787
|505.400
|16:03:51
|969
|505.400
|16:03:51
|1278
|505.500
|16:03:45
|1135
|505.500
|16:03:45
|176
|505.600
|16:03:44
|850
|505.600
|16:03:44
|1494
|505.700
|16:03:37
|1249
|505.700
|16:02:07
|1512
|505.700
|16:01:39
|1520
|505.700
|16:01:37
|16
|505.700
|16:01:29
|800
|505.700
|16:01:29
|1200
|505.700
|16:01:29
|800
|505.700
|16:01:29
|225
|505.500
|16:01:17
|41
|505.300
|16:01:16
|1432
|505.100
|15:59:43
|1381
|505.100
|15:59:43
|26
|505.100
|15:59:25
|1407
|505.200
|15:58:48
|839
|505.300
|15:56:54
|401
|505.300
|15:56:54
|1646
|505.300
|15:56:54
|1350
|505.400
|15:56:48
|1505
|505.400
|15:53:34
|436
|505.500
|15:53:34
|894
|505.500
|15:53:34
|706
|505.500
|15:53:34
|1313
|505.500
|15:53:34
|1345
|505.500
|15:53:34
|387
|504.800
|15:52:11
|830
|504.800
|15:52:11
|1430
|505.100
|15:48:42
|418
|505.300
|15:48:09
|1102
|505.300
|15:48:09
|175
|505.300
|15:48:09
|210
|505.300
|15:48:09
|1335
|505.300
|15:48:09
|615
|505.400
|15:47:54
|1484
|505.400
|15:47:54
|1452
|505.300
|15:47:45
|1679
|505.400
|15:47:44
|809
|505.400
|15:47:44
|660
|504.300
|15:43:47
|702
|504.300
|15:43:33
|975
|504.600
|15:42:44
|261
|504.600
|15:42:44
|1006
|504.700
|15:42:28
|661
|504.700
|15:42:28
|1252
|504.700
|15:42:00
|1258
|505.200
|15:39:50
|1420
|505.500
|15:38:36
|1426
|505.500
|15:38:36
|133
|505.500
|15:38:29
|946
|505.500
|15:38:29
|352
|505.500
|15:38:29
|1829
|505.800
|15:37:12
|181
|505.800
|15:37:12
|337
|505.700
|15:37:12
|540
|505.800
|15:37:12
|504
|505.800
|15:37:12
|1600
|505.800
|15:37:12
|894
|505.800
|15:37:12
|350
|505.200
|15:35:08
|876
|505.200
|15:35:08
|1403
|505.300
|15:35:08
|1345
|505.300
|15:34:18
|172
|505.300
|15:34:18
|175
|505.300
|15:33:58
|176
|505.300
|15:33:58
|729
|505.300
|15:33:57
|643
|505.400
|15:33:21
|2636
|505.400
|15:33:21
|1908
|505.400
|15:33:21
|352
|505.300
|15:33:02
|1679
|505.300
|15:33:02
|408
|505.200
|15:33:02
|765
|505.200
|15:33:02
|1410
|504.600
|15:30:01
|1473
|504.900
|15:28:53
|1392
|504.900
|15:28:53
|1286
|504.600
|15:27:48
|507
|504.600
|15:27:48
|2353
|504.700
|15:27:47
|1303
|504.800
|15:25:18
|354
|504.800
|15:25:18
|175
|504.800
|15:25:10
|860
|504.800
|15:25:10
|1273
|505.100
|15:23:48
|1381
|505.200
|15:23:21
|1517
|505.500
|15:22:49
|2322
|505.500
|15:22:49
|1420
|505.500
|15:22:30
|1485
|505.000
|15:18:53
|1269
|505.100
|15:18:05
|197
|505.100
|15:18:00
|1450
|505.100
|15:17:03
|1338
|505.100
|15:17:03
|1301
|505.200
|15:16:51
|1593
|505.200
|15:16:43
|1531
|505.200
|15:15:30
|1352
|504.900
|15:14:48
|1288
|504.900
|15:13:41
|290
|504.900
|15:12:13
|703
|504.900
|15:11:40
|493
|504.900
|15:11:36
|268
|505.000
|15:11:33
|1489
|505.000
|15:11:33
|1062
|505.000
|15:11:33
|1252
|505.100
|15:11:09
|2016
|505.100
|15:11:09
|2238
|505.000
|15:06:56
|1431
|505.100
|15:06:55
|316
|505.100
|15:06:55
|1340
|505.400
|15:04:07
|157
|505.400
|15:04:07
|245
|505.400
|15:04:07
|1009
|505.400
|15:04:07
|416
|505.500
|15:03:30
|1048
|505.500
|15:03:30
|454
|505.500
|15:03:21
|1688
|505.500
|15:03:19
|175
|504.900
|15:01:51
|637
|504.900
|15:01:51
|343
|504.900
|15:01:51
|1093
|504.900
|15:01:51
|1998
|505.000
|15:01:28
|316
|505.300
|15:01:13
|1099
|505.300
|15:01:13
|295
|505.300
|15:01:13
|1431
|505.400
|15:00:53
|307
|505.400
|15:00:00
|876
|505.400
|15:00:00
|303
|505.400
|15:00:00
|1335
|505.300
|15:00:00
|1365
|505.400
|14:58:59
|1350
|505.600
|14:58:11
|840
|505.700
|14:57:06
|1434
|505.700
|14:57:06
|527
|505.700
|14:57:03
|2063
|505.100
|14:53:59
|607
|505.200
|14:53:50
|837
|505.200
|14:53:50
|755
|505.200
|14:52:48
|636
|505.200
|14:52:48
|2072
|504.700
|14:50:10
|925
|504.900
|14:50:00
|865
|504.900
|14:50:00
|1981
|504.900
|14:47:50
|41
|504.900
|14:47:50
|1418
|505.000
|14:47:36
|915
|505.000
|14:47:36
|313
|505.000
|14:47:32
|1599
|504.900
|14:47:21
|709
|504.700
|14:46:41
|1399
|504.200
|14:44:15
|1301
|505.200
|14:39:12
|205
|505.200
|14:39:12
|1132
|505.300
|14:38:51
|176
|505.300
|14:38:51
|1410
|506.000
|14:37:01
|1409
|506.700
|14:35:17
|386
|506.800
|14:34:19
|919
|506.800
|14:34:16
|371
|506.300
|14:32:30
|354
|506.800
|14:31:19
|659
|506.800
|14:31:19
|181
|506.800
|14:31:19
|1082
|506.800
|14:31:19
|400
|506.800
|14:31:19
|1462
|506.800
|14:28:55
|1367
|506.500
|14:24:47
|1399
|507.000
|14:16:18
|1523
|507.300
|14:14:35
|1491
|507.400
|14:12:07
|800
|507.900
|14:10:51
|387
|507.900
|14:10:51
|253
|507.900
|14:10:51
|1462
|507.500
|14:08:15
|2104
|507.700
|14:06:41
|214
|507.800
|13:59:18
|1182
|507.800
|13:59:18
|1222
|507.900
|13:59:14
|1491
|507.900
|13:59:14
|1222
|508.000
|13:58:44
|234
|508.000
|13:57:07
|1626
|508.000
|13:57:07
|188
|508.000
|13:57:03
|710
|507.700
|13:55:49
|390
|506.700
|13:51:13
|62
|506.800
|13:49:19
|798
|506.800
|13:49:07
|510
|506.800
|13:49:07
|223
|506.900
|13:46:47
|1350
|506.900
|13:46:47
|86
|507.100
|13:45:50
|654
|507.100
|13:45:50
|414
|507.100
|13:45:50
|729
|507.100
|13:45:50
|1294
|507.200
|13:44:19
|692
|507.200
|13:37:22
|576
|507.200
|13:37:22
|720
|507.200
|13:36:11
|586
|507.200
|13:36:11
|168
|507.100
|13:33:20
|176
|507.100
|13:33:20
|1037
|507.100
|13:33:20
|272
|507.100
|13:33:00
|1048
|507.100
|13:33:00
|1044
|506.800
|13:30:45
|257
|506.800
|13:30:45
|1356
|505.600
|13:22:25
|755
|505.900
|13:18:30
|469
|505.900
|13:18:30
|1002
|506.200
|13:14:38
|350
|506.200
|13:14:38
|1222
|506.400
|13:12:15
|992
|506.600
|13:10:32
|250
|506.600
|13:10:32
|45
|506.600
|13:10:32
|1453
|506.600
|13:10:32
|386
|506.800
|13:10:15
|1282
|505.800
|13:02:29
|891
|505.400
|12:59:56
|605
|505.400
|12:59:56
|153
|505.800
|12:57:56
|1299
|505.800
|12:57:56
|1501
|506.100
|12:56:12
|1260
|506.200
|12:53:30
|809
|506.300
|12:53:19
|451
|506.300
|12:53:19
|79
|506.300
|12:52:32
|1325
|506.000
|12:49:00
|1349
|505.900
|12:45:07
|556
|505.800
|12:43:14
|800
|505.800
|12:43:14
|149
|505.700
|12:39:34
|580
|505.600
|12:32:33
|680
|505.600
|12:32:33
|1278
|505.700
|12:28:08
|452
|505.900
|12:26:50
|915
|505.900
|12:26:50
|153
|504.800
|12:18:18
|1121
|504.800
|12:18:13
|182
|504.800
|12:18:13
|806
|505.000
|12:12:56
|541
|505.000
|12:12:56
|1121
|505.100
|12:11:21
|178
|505.100
|12:11:21
|1517
|504.800
|12:06:44
|1245
|504.800
|12:06:44
|908
|504.300
|11:58:59
|1298
|504.400
|11:55:12
|379
|504.800
|11:53:58
|800
|504.800
|11:53:58
|206
|504.800
|11:53:58
|1404
|505.200
|11:49:58
|1483
|505.200
|11:49:24
|8
|505.200
|11:49:24
|1133
|505.500
|11:47:34
|110
|505.500
|11:47:34
|745
|506.000
|11:41:35
|526
|506.000
|11:41:35
|1514
|506.300
|11:40:01
|1456
|507.000
|11:34:59
|418
|507.100
|11:30:25
|1069
|507.100
|11:30:25
|142
|506.900
|11:24:38
|1328
|506.900
|11:24:32
|1422
|507.200
|11:22:02
|1302
|507.100
|11:20:52
|34
|507.400
|11:16:31
|1321
|507.400
|11:16:31
|1290
|507.400
|11:13:47
|1412
|507.500
|11:04:22
|1504
|507.600
|11:00:31
|1292
|507.700
|10:59:33
|140
|508.100
|10:50:46
|561
|508.100
|10:50:46
|800
|508.100
|10:50:46
|116
|507.900
|10:42:44
|1192
|507.900
|10:42:44
|1373
|507.400
|10:35:43
|557
|508.300
|10:34:10
|715
|508.300
|10:34:10
|905
|508.300
|10:29:34
|500
|508.300
|10:29:24
|60
|508.000
|10:27:13
|579
|508.000
|10:27:13
|800
|508.000
|10:27:13
|1234
|507.800
|10:21:44
|1280
|508.000
|10:20:43
|1277
|508.100
|10:19:28
|665
|508.100
|10:19:28
|686
|508.100
|10:17:15
|9
|508.300
|10:17:15
|1342
|508.300
|10:17:15
|1391
|507.600
|10:11:09
|518
|507.800
|10:10:37
|823
|507.800
|10:10:37
|1062
|507.900
|10:10:22
|398
|507.900
|10:10:22
|1376
|508.200
|10:01:21
|361
|508.300
|10:01:19
|800
|508.300
|09:59:26
|227
|508.300
|09:59:26
|1311
|508.100
|09:55:47
|435
|508.000
|09:53:18
|795
|508.000
|09:53:12
|850
|508.600
|09:51:15
|612
|508.600
|09:51:15
|1392
|509.000
|09:49:58
|452
|509.400
|09:47:20
|800
|509.400
|09:47:20
|13
|509.400
|09:47:20
|382
|509.400
|09:47:20
|1600
|509.400
|09:47:20
|1222
|509.100
|09:41:26
|166
|508.600
|09:35:25
|579
|508.600
|09:35:25
|657
|508.600
|09:35:25
|377
|508.900
|09:33:59
|181
|508.900
|09:33:59
|1325
|509.000
|09:33:59
|1252
|508.400
|09:33:05
|1406
|507.700
|09:29:36
|1293
|508.300
|09:27:15
|730
|508.600
|09:24:16
|612
|508.600
|09:24:16
|1412
|509.000
|09:18:49
|1348
|508.900
|09:16:47
|1477
|509.000
|09:15:51
|1424
|509.300
|09:10:47
|1411
|509.600
|09:10:43
|1340
|509.400
|09:09:18
|142
|509.400
|09:09:18
|1121
|509.100
|09:04:18
|244
|509.100
|09:04:18
|18
|509.100
|09:02:04
|1323
|509.100
|09:02:04
|4
|509.000
|09:02:04
|102
|509.000
|09:02:04
|1906
|509.100
|09:02:04
|1302
|507.900
|08:56:38
|1255
|507.900
|08:56:38
|752
|507.400
|08:51:37
|747
|507.400
|08:51:37
|1496
|507.200
|08:49:44
|1272
|507.000
|08:49:44
|1310
|507.600
|08:45:42
|1315
|508.200
|08:42:52
|1328
|508.300
|08:41:39
|955
|509.700
|08:36:15
|472
|509.700
|08:36:15
|955
|509.700
|08:36:15
|181
|509.700
|08:36:15
|97
|509.600
|08:36:15
|2205
|509.700
|08:36:15
|163
|509.900
|08:35:32
|1338
|509.900
|08:35:32
|1433
|510.000
|08:28:13
|1256
|510.500
|08:24:26
|438
|510.900
|08:17:30
|2
|510.800
|08:17:30
|179
|510.900
|08:17:30
|923
|510.900
|08:17:30
|135
|510.900
|08:17:30
|239
|510.900
|08:17:30
|161
|511.800
|08:16:41
|531
|511.800
|08:16:41
|665
|511.800
|08:16:41
|1200
|512.700
|08:12:43
|219
|512.700
|08:12:43
|1404
|512.800
|08:12:43
|1457
|513.600
|08:03:15
|56
|514.900
|08:02:05
|227
|514.900
|08:01:52
|1208
|514.900
|08:01:50