RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/05/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

5 August 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 400,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 506.401p. The highest price paid per share was 514.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 504.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0450% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 417,000,035 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 887,767,224. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Kirstan Boynton    01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
787 505.600 16:23:59
151 505.600 16:23:46
908 505.600 16:23:41
1364 505.700 16:23:16
212 505.900 16:23:07
430 505.900 16:23:07
1198 505.900 16:23:07
56 505.900 16:22:45
558 505.900 16:22:45
422 505.900 16:22:45
1555 505.900 16:22:45
786 505.900 16:22:45
383 505.900 16:22:45
316 505.900 16:22:45
2368 505.900 16:22:45
760 505.900 16:22:45
500 505.900 16:22:45
990 505.900 16:22:45
176 505.900 16:22:45
609 505.900 16:22:45
890 505.700 16:22:17
387 505.700 16:22:17
572 505.700 16:21:26
791 505.600 16:20:02
606 505.600 16:20:02
316 505.700 16:19:55
431 505.700 16:19:55
625 505.700 16:19:55
943 505.700 16:19:55
867 505.700 16:19:48
2014 505.800 16:18:56
1502 505.900 16:18:46
1167 505.900 16:18:46
246 505.900 16:18:40
242 505.900 16:18:20
481 505.800 16:18:07
940 505.800 16:18:07
826 505.600 16:17:54
1368 505.400 16:16:47
1243 505.400 16:16:47
863 505.400 16:16:45
951 505.600 16:16:18
637 505.600 16:16:18
672 505.600 16:16:18
1043 505.600 16:16:18
1610 505.700 16:15:04
504 505.700 16:14:43
1072 505.700 16:14:43
429 505.700 16:14:43
1200 505.800 16:13:31
143 505.800 16:13:31
1308 505.800 16:13:31
1628 505.900 16:13:13
261 505.900 16:13:06
766 505.900 16:13:06
281 505.900 16:12:58
31 505.800 16:12:55
30 505.700 16:12:50
1520 505.700 16:12:29
506 505.800 16:12:01
500 505.800 16:11:50
1610 505.800 16:11:49
246 505.800 16:11:49
452 505.900 16:10:35
925 505.900 16:10:35
4716 505.900 16:10:35
813 505.900 16:10:26
773 505.500 16:09:38
282 505.500 16:09:33
300 505.500 16:09:09
1054 505.300 16:07:29
1370 505.300 16:07:29
703 505.300 16:07:29
1459 505.500 16:05:40
160 505.600 16:05:40
1336 505.600 16:05:40
873 505.200 16:03:58
211 505.200 16:03:56
152 505.200 16:03:55
787 505.400 16:03:51
969 505.400 16:03:51
1278 505.500 16:03:45
1135 505.500 16:03:45
176 505.600 16:03:44
850 505.600 16:03:44
1494 505.700 16:03:37
1249 505.700 16:02:07
1512 505.700 16:01:39
1520 505.700 16:01:37
16 505.700 16:01:29
800 505.700 16:01:29
1200 505.700 16:01:29
800 505.700 16:01:29
225 505.500 16:01:17
41 505.300 16:01:16
1432 505.100 15:59:43
1381 505.100 15:59:43
26 505.100 15:59:25
1407 505.200 15:58:48
839 505.300 15:56:54
401 505.300 15:56:54
1646 505.300 15:56:54
1350 505.400 15:56:48
1505 505.400 15:53:34
436 505.500 15:53:34
894 505.500 15:53:34
706 505.500 15:53:34
1313 505.500 15:53:34
1345 505.500 15:53:34
387 504.800 15:52:11
830 504.800 15:52:11
1430 505.100 15:48:42
418 505.300 15:48:09
1102 505.300 15:48:09
175 505.300 15:48:09
210 505.300 15:48:09
1335 505.300 15:48:09
615 505.400 15:47:54
1484 505.400 15:47:54
1452 505.300 15:47:45
1679 505.400 15:47:44
809 505.400 15:47:44
660 504.300 15:43:47
702 504.300 15:43:33
975 504.600 15:42:44
261 504.600 15:42:44
1006 504.700 15:42:28
661 504.700 15:42:28
1252 504.700 15:42:00
1258 505.200 15:39:50
1420 505.500 15:38:36
1426 505.500 15:38:36
133 505.500 15:38:29
946 505.500 15:38:29
352 505.500 15:38:29
1829 505.800 15:37:12
181 505.800 15:37:12
337 505.700 15:37:12
540 505.800 15:37:12
504 505.800 15:37:12
1600 505.800 15:37:12
894 505.800 15:37:12
350 505.200 15:35:08
876 505.200 15:35:08
1403 505.300 15:35:08
1345 505.300 15:34:18
172 505.300 15:34:18
175 505.300 15:33:58
176 505.300 15:33:58
729 505.300 15:33:57
643 505.400 15:33:21
2636 505.400 15:33:21
1908 505.400 15:33:21
352 505.300 15:33:02
1679 505.300 15:33:02
408 505.200 15:33:02
765 505.200 15:33:02
1410 504.600 15:30:01
1473 504.900 15:28:53
1392 504.900 15:28:53
1286 504.600 15:27:48
507 504.600 15:27:48
2353 504.700 15:27:47
1303 504.800 15:25:18
354 504.800 15:25:18
175 504.800 15:25:10
860 504.800 15:25:10
1273 505.100 15:23:48
1381 505.200 15:23:21
1517 505.500 15:22:49
2322 505.500 15:22:49
1420 505.500 15:22:30
1485 505.000 15:18:53
1269 505.100 15:18:05
197 505.100 15:18:00
1450 505.100 15:17:03
1338 505.100 15:17:03
1301 505.200 15:16:51
1593 505.200 15:16:43
1531 505.200 15:15:30
1352 504.900 15:14:48
1288 504.900 15:13:41
290 504.900 15:12:13
703 504.900 15:11:40
493 504.900 15:11:36
268 505.000 15:11:33
1489 505.000 15:11:33
1062 505.000 15:11:33
1252 505.100 15:11:09
2016 505.100 15:11:09
2238 505.000 15:06:56
1431 505.100 15:06:55
316 505.100 15:06:55
1340 505.400 15:04:07
157 505.400 15:04:07
245 505.400 15:04:07
1009 505.400 15:04:07
416 505.500 15:03:30
1048 505.500 15:03:30
454 505.500 15:03:21
1688 505.500 15:03:19
175 504.900 15:01:51
637 504.900 15:01:51
343 504.900 15:01:51
1093 504.900 15:01:51
1998 505.000 15:01:28
316 505.300 15:01:13
1099 505.300 15:01:13
295 505.300 15:01:13
1431 505.400 15:00:53
307 505.400 15:00:00
876 505.400 15:00:00
303 505.400 15:00:00
1335 505.300 15:00:00
1365 505.400 14:58:59
1350 505.600 14:58:11
840 505.700 14:57:06
1434 505.700 14:57:06
527 505.700 14:57:03
2063 505.100 14:53:59
607 505.200 14:53:50
837 505.200 14:53:50
755 505.200 14:52:48
636 505.200 14:52:48
2072 504.700 14:50:10
925 504.900 14:50:00
865 504.900 14:50:00
1981 504.900 14:47:50
41 504.900 14:47:50
1418 505.000 14:47:36
915 505.000 14:47:36
313 505.000 14:47:32
1599 504.900 14:47:21
709 504.700 14:46:41
1399 504.200 14:44:15
1301 505.200 14:39:12
205 505.200 14:39:12
1132 505.300 14:38:51
176 505.300 14:38:51
1410 506.000 14:37:01
1409 506.700 14:35:17
386 506.800 14:34:19
919 506.800 14:34:16
371 506.300 14:32:30
354 506.800 14:31:19
659 506.800 14:31:19
181 506.800 14:31:19
1082 506.800 14:31:19
400 506.800 14:31:19
1462 506.800 14:28:55
1367 506.500 14:24:47
1399 507.000 14:16:18
1523 507.300 14:14:35
1491 507.400 14:12:07
800 507.900 14:10:51
387 507.900 14:10:51
253 507.900 14:10:51
1462 507.500 14:08:15
2104 507.700 14:06:41
214 507.800 13:59:18
1182 507.800 13:59:18
1222 507.900 13:59:14
1491 507.900 13:59:14
1222 508.000 13:58:44
234 508.000 13:57:07
1626 508.000 13:57:07
188 508.000 13:57:03
710 507.700 13:55:49
390 506.700 13:51:13
62 506.800 13:49:19
798 506.800 13:49:07
510 506.800 13:49:07
223 506.900 13:46:47
1350 506.900 13:46:47
86 507.100 13:45:50
654 507.100 13:45:50
414 507.100 13:45:50
729 507.100 13:45:50
1294 507.200 13:44:19
692 507.200 13:37:22
576 507.200 13:37:22
720 507.200 13:36:11
586 507.200 13:36:11
168 507.100 13:33:20
176 507.100 13:33:20
1037 507.100 13:33:20
272 507.100 13:33:00
1048 507.100 13:33:00
1044 506.800 13:30:45
257 506.800 13:30:45
1356 505.600 13:22:25
755 505.900 13:18:30
469 505.900 13:18:30
1002 506.200 13:14:38
350 506.200 13:14:38
1222 506.400 13:12:15
992 506.600 13:10:32
250 506.600 13:10:32
45 506.600 13:10:32
1453 506.600 13:10:32
386 506.800 13:10:15
1282 505.800 13:02:29
891 505.400 12:59:56
605 505.400 12:59:56
153 505.800 12:57:56
1299 505.800 12:57:56
1501 506.100 12:56:12
1260 506.200 12:53:30
809 506.300 12:53:19
451 506.300 12:53:19
79 506.300 12:52:32
1325 506.000 12:49:00
1349 505.900 12:45:07
556 505.800 12:43:14
800 505.800 12:43:14
149 505.700 12:39:34
580 505.600 12:32:33
680 505.600 12:32:33
1278 505.700 12:28:08
452 505.900 12:26:50
915 505.900 12:26:50
153 504.800 12:18:18
1121 504.800 12:18:13
182 504.800 12:18:13
806 505.000 12:12:56
541 505.000 12:12:56
1121 505.100 12:11:21
178 505.100 12:11:21
1517 504.800 12:06:44
1245 504.800 12:06:44
908 504.300 11:58:59
1298 504.400 11:55:12
379 504.800 11:53:58
800 504.800 11:53:58
206 504.800 11:53:58
1404 505.200 11:49:58
1483 505.200 11:49:24
8 505.200 11:49:24
1133 505.500 11:47:34
110 505.500 11:47:34
745 506.000 11:41:35
526 506.000 11:41:35
1514 506.300 11:40:01
1456 507.000 11:34:59
418 507.100 11:30:25
1069 507.100 11:30:25
142 506.900 11:24:38
1328 506.900 11:24:32
1422 507.200 11:22:02
1302 507.100 11:20:52
34 507.400 11:16:31
1321 507.400 11:16:31
1290 507.400 11:13:47
1412 507.500 11:04:22
1504 507.600 11:00:31
1292 507.700 10:59:33
140 508.100 10:50:46
561 508.100 10:50:46
800 508.100 10:50:46
116 507.900 10:42:44
1192 507.900 10:42:44
1373 507.400 10:35:43
557 508.300 10:34:10
715 508.300 10:34:10
905 508.300 10:29:34
500 508.300 10:29:24
60 508.000 10:27:13
579 508.000 10:27:13
800 508.000 10:27:13
1234 507.800 10:21:44
1280 508.000 10:20:43
1277 508.100 10:19:28
665 508.100 10:19:28
686 508.100 10:17:15
9 508.300 10:17:15
1342 508.300 10:17:15
1391 507.600 10:11:09
518 507.800 10:10:37
823 507.800 10:10:37
1062 507.900 10:10:22
398 507.900 10:10:22
1376 508.200 10:01:21
361 508.300 10:01:19
800 508.300 09:59:26
227 508.300 09:59:26
1311 508.100 09:55:47
435 508.000 09:53:18
795 508.000 09:53:12
850 508.600 09:51:15
612 508.600 09:51:15
1392 509.000 09:49:58
452 509.400 09:47:20
800 509.400 09:47:20
13 509.400 09:47:20
382 509.400 09:47:20
1600 509.400 09:47:20
1222 509.100 09:41:26
166 508.600 09:35:25
579 508.600 09:35:25
657 508.600 09:35:25
377 508.900 09:33:59
181 508.900 09:33:59
1325 509.000 09:33:59
1252 508.400 09:33:05
1406 507.700 09:29:36
1293 508.300 09:27:15
730 508.600 09:24:16
612 508.600 09:24:16
1412 509.000 09:18:49
1348 508.900 09:16:47
1477 509.000 09:15:51
1424 509.300 09:10:47
1411 509.600 09:10:43
1340 509.400 09:09:18
142 509.400 09:09:18
1121 509.100 09:04:18
244 509.100 09:04:18
18 509.100 09:02:04
1323 509.100 09:02:04
4 509.000 09:02:04
102 509.000 09:02:04
1906 509.100 09:02:04
1302 507.900 08:56:38
1255 507.900 08:56:38
752 507.400 08:51:37
747 507.400 08:51:37
1496 507.200 08:49:44
1272 507.000 08:49:44
1310 507.600 08:45:42
1315 508.200 08:42:52
1328 508.300 08:41:39
955 509.700 08:36:15
472 509.700 08:36:15
955 509.700 08:36:15
181 509.700 08:36:15
97 509.600 08:36:15
2205 509.700 08:36:15
163 509.900 08:35:32
1338 509.900 08:35:32
1433 510.000 08:28:13
1256 510.500 08:24:26
438 510.900 08:17:30
2 510.800 08:17:30
179 510.900 08:17:30
923 510.900 08:17:30
135 510.900 08:17:30
239 510.900 08:17:30
161 511.800 08:16:41
531 511.800 08:16:41
665 511.800 08:16:41
1200 512.700 08:12:43
219 512.700 08:12:43
1404 512.800 08:12:43
1457 513.600 08:03:15
56 514.900 08:02:05
227 514.900 08:01:52
1208 514.900 08:01:50

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
