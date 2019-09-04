Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/04/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

4 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 535.193p. The highest price paid per share was 538.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 534.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 420,163,863 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 884,603,396. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell                                                                                   01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1236 536.00  08:20:53
23 536.00  08:20:53
500 536.40  08:29:55
758 536.40  08:29:55
239 536.30  08:29:55
551 536.30  08:29:56
593 536.30  08:29:56
218 536.30  08:36:04
1215 536.20  08:36:52
191 536.60  08:46:42
1000 536.60  08:46:42
1274 536.60  08:49:42
223 537.40  08:58:56
227 538.00  09:02:34
1000 538.00  09:02:34
1244 537.80  09:03:03
1235 537.10  09:06:31
163 537.10  09:06:31
258 536.30  09:12:48
135 536.30  09:13:32
735 536.30  09:13:59
95 536.30  09:13:59
1009 535.40  09:14:27
328 535.40  09:14:27
1501 535.80  09:29:57
1 535.80  09:29:57
370 537.10  09:38:17
63 537.10  09:38:17
669 537.10  09:38:32
1412 537.00  09:38:32
663 537.10  09:38:32
1220 537.20  09:39:11
621 537.30  09:45:47
558 537.30  09:45:47
12 537.30  09:45:47
1370 537.30  09:45:47
1304 536.90  09:53:09
207 536.60  10:03:49
982 536.60  10:03:49
1280 535.60  10:06:51
1317 535.80  10:13:01
754 536.00  10:18:44
104 536.00  10:18:44
418 536.00  10:18:44
1331 534.90  10:24:40
393 535.20  10:30:34
983 535.20  10:30:34
527 535.30  10:30:34
1184 534.60  10:37:07
1327 534.60  10:37:07
1261 534.80  10:42:32
1191 534.60  10:42:32
1301 535.30  10:51:08
1284 535.00  10:52:55
1325 534.80  10:56:50
1414 534.10  10:58:46
1367 534.00  11:01:15
1252 534.60  11:09:52
1376 534.70  11:15:07
1348 534.60  11:15:12
1180 535.10  11:20:14
1365 535.20  11:28:52
1419 534.50  11:33:57
579 534.00  11:42:17
704 534.00  11:42:17
283 534.50  11:46:21
1000 534.50  11:46:21
775 534.30  11:46:21
400 534.30  11:46:21
1467 534.60  11:57:09
8 534.80  12:02:27
170 534.80  12:02:27
14 534.80  12:02:27
57 534.80  12:02:27
43 534.80  12:02:27
76 534.80  12:02:27
11 534.80  12:02:27
27 534.80  12:02:27
12 534.80  12:02:27
1 534.80  12:02:27
151 534.80  12:02:27
104 534.80  12:02:27
1 534.80  12:02:27
3 534.80  12:02:27
837 534.80  12:02:27
1000 535.00  12:05:22
338 535.00  12:05:22
1407 534.90  12:07:30
903 534.60  12:16:45
507 534.60  12:16:45
1287 534.60  12:25:40
1390 534.60  12:25:40
29 534.60  12:25:40
487 534.60  12:37:27
712 534.60  12:37:27
332 534.60  12:37:27
170 534.40  12:38:37
519 534.40  12:38:37
964 534.80  12:45:48
439 534.80  12:47:57
321 534.80  12:47:57
1269 534.90  12:50:10
1005 534.60  12:53:03
197 534.60  12:53:03
1303 535.10  12:58:40
1353 534.50  13:01:11
1453 534.00  13:11:10
400 534.00  13:11:10
999 534.70  13:15:47
68 534.80  13:16:17
1333 534.80  13:16:17
1399 534.60  13:16:22
642 534.20  13:23:21
1039 534.40  13:32:02
341 534.40  13:32:02
484 534.20  13:34:10
907 534.20  13:34:10
290 534.20  13:34:31
932 534.40  13:41:23
362 534.40  13:41:23
22 534.50  13:41:23
339 534.50  13:41:23
247 534.40  13:41:23
1000 534.40  13:41:23
1310 534.40  13:44:40
143 534.80  13:53:17
1342 534.90  13:54:11
1233 534.90  13:54:11
633 535.10  14:00:58
593 535.10  14:00:58
1426 534.70  14:01:43
1408 534.50  14:06:45
685 534.30  14:07:25
723 534.30  14:07:25
341 534.40  14:12:53
1110 534.40  14:12:53
14 534.30  14:21:12
1000 534.30  14:21:12
345 534.30  14:21:12
719 534.20  14:22:58
678 534.20  14:22:58
251 534.20  14:22:58
380 534.30  14:26:16
79 534.40  14:26:47
734 534.40  14:26:47
1255 534.50  14:29:07
768 534.50  14:29:59
490 534.50  14:29:59
1274 534.50  14:30:00
1329 534.30  14:31:29
1376 534.20  14:34:13
187 534.70  14:39:37
541 534.70  14:39:37
571 534.90  14:40:36
764 534.90  14:40:36
609 534.90  14:40:47
800 534.90  14:40:47
851 534.80  14:43:52
410 534.80  14:44:06
348 534.60  14:44:06
519 534.60  14:44:06
499 534.60  14:44:06
648 534.50  14:47:39
662 534.50  14:47:39
959 534.70  14:51:50
375 534.70  14:51:50
1711 535.10  14:58:57
1403 535.10  14:58:57
2012 535.40  15:02:36
1137 535.30  15:04:41
76 535.30  15:04:41
1203 535.10  15:05:16
1332 534.50  15:07:12
590 534.30  15:09:06
355 534.30  15:10:23
354 534.30  15:10:23
1280 534.50  15:11:44
147 534.40  15:17:15
1000 534.40  15:17:15
306 534.40  15:17:15
955 534.50  15:19:35
233 534.50  15:19:35
1306 534.30  15:21:02
1200 535.20  15:24:41
415 535.10  15:25:15
1000 535.10  15:25:15
674 534.90  15:25:16
613 534.90  15:25:16
199 535.10  15:32:05
250 535.20  15:32:08
1207 535.20  15:32:12
663 535.20  15:33:00
155 535.80  15:35:48
1441 535.80  15:35:48
1016 535.80  15:35:48
1353 535.60  15:36:32
1461 535.80  15:39:15
1013 535.80  15:43:42
202 535.80  15:43:42
227 535.70  15:44:50
219 535.70  15:44:50
907 535.70  15:44:50
1043 535.60  15:44:50
133 535.60  15:44:51
1302 535.80  15:48:06
498 536.00  15:51:00
831 536.00  15:51:00
918 535.80  15:52:56
445 535.80  15:52:56
1375 535.50  15:55:45
401 535.40  15:58:10
1275 535.40  15:58:10
300 535.20  15:59:24
978 535.20  15:59:24
1343 535.60  16:00:44
1223 535.60  16:01:51
1358 535.70  16:04:04
286 535.80  16:05:57
916 535.80  16:05:57
1198 536.00  16:07:57
1216 536.00  16:09:02
921 535.80  16:11:44
179 535.80  16:12:33
236 535.80  16:12:33
97 535.90  16:13:09
1166 535.90  16:13:14
141 535.80  16:15:17
339 535.80  16:15:17
1348 535.70  16:16:16
1521 535.80  16:17:53

© PRNewswire 2019
