Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 11:54am EDT

6 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 59,571 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 539.276p. The highest price paid per share was 540.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 536.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0067% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 420,393,434 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 884,373,825. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Kirstan Boynton                                                                                               01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
519 536.50  08:06:25
1330 537.80  08:10:50
628 538.80  08:29:53
657 538.80  08:29:53
531 540.00  08:50:06
656 540.00  08:50:06
1182 540.00  08:50:06
1397 540.00  08:50:06
1268 539.90  08:52:13
824 539.60  08:54:33
527 539.60  08:54:33
106 539.50  09:07:20
19 539.50  09:07:20
78 539.50  09:07:22
1263 539.40  09:07:45
476 539.20  09:08:14
915 539.20  09:08:14
273 538.70  09:08:55
1018 538.70  09:10:17
80 538.70  09:10:17
446 538.60  09:21:33
886 538.60  09:21:33
558 538.30  09:23:37
832 538.30  09:23:37
668 539.00  09:29:57
665 539.00  09:29:57
1177 540.00  09:40:26
220 539.60  09:43:06
983 539.60  09:43:06
897 540.00  10:06:08
468 540.00  10:06:08
1254 540.00  10:06:08
495 540.00  10:27:29
840 540.00  10:27:29
1062 540.00  10:27:29
175 540.00  10:27:29
1240 540.00  10:27:29
1356 540.00  10:27:29
1282 540.00  10:27:29
842 539.90  10:27:29
380 539.90  10:27:29
1347 539.80  10:28:03
143 539.80  10:35:07
1150 539.80  10:35:07
224 539.30  10:40:16
256 539.30  10:40:16
686 539.30  10:40:16
230 539.30  10:42:05
1217 538.90  10:49:48
1520 538.30  10:54:39
294 538.20  10:54:39
527 538.20  10:54:39
459 538.20  10:54:39
3 538.30  10:54:39
862 537.20  11:02:25
274 537.20  11:02:26
212 537.20  11:02:47
1302 538.30  11:13:16
32 538.30  11:13:16
608 538.20  11:14:11
820 538.20  11:14:11
1422 538.00  11:16:21
8 538.90  11:25:57
1253 539.60  11:34:00
1336 539.60  11:34:00
479 539.60  11:34:00
181 539.60  11:34:00
1183 540.00  11:47:43
1421 540.00  11:47:43
1255 540.00  11:48:10
1308 539.90  11:48:51
318 539.00  11:55:30
1126 539.00  11:55:30
1461 538.70  11:56:06
1457 539.10  12:10:02
83 539.20  12:10:02
116 539.70  12:20:11
1253 539.70  12:20:20
1272 539.60  12:21:58

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pPACKAGING INNOVATORS : Material Suppliers, Machinery Specialists and Food & Beverage Companies
PR
12:30pQualcomm-Samsung axis brings 5G to the masses as Huawei struggles
RE
12:30pBIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for July 2019
GL
12:29pDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : 2019 1st half-year results
GL
12:27pFY FINANCIAL SHENZHEN : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 24 october 2019
PU
12:27pFY FINANCIAL SHENZHEN : Reply slip for the h shareholders' class meeting to be held on 24 october 2019 (or any adjournment t
PU
12:27pFY FINANCIAL SHENZHEN : Form of proxy for use at the h shareholders class meeting to be held on thursday, 24 october 2019 at
PU
12:27pFY FINANCIAL SHENZHEN : Reply slip for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 24 october 2019 (or any adjournment t
PU
12:27pFY FINANCIAL SHENZHEN : Reply slip for the domestic shareholders' class meeting to be held on 24 october 2019 (or any adjour
PU
12:25pUNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group