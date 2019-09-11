Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/11/2019

11 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 527.814p. The highest price paid per share was 530.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 518.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 420,863,434 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 883,903,825. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Kirstan Boynton                                                                                               01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
495 518.60  08:22:17
721 518.60  08:22:17
116 518.90  08:23:53
1080 518.90  08:23:53
907 519.80  08:30:21
250 519.80  08:30:21
1209 522.50  08:50:05
1183 522.40  08:50:05
270 522.40  08:50:05
312 522.40  08:50:05
1251 522.30  08:50:10
1202 522.00  08:50:10
1158 521.20  08:50:12
100 521.20  08:50:13
256 521.50  08:52:46
938 521.50  08:52:46
40 521.50  08:56:38
1117 521.50  08:56:38
359 521.80  09:00:19
866 521.80  09:00:19
103 521.80  09:00:19
815 522.70  09:06:32
581 522.70  09:06:32
1269 524.10  09:15:07
1310 524.10  09:15:07
235 524.20  09:15:07
961 524.20  09:15:07
1222 524.70  09:25:46
40 524.70  09:25:46
310 526.50  09:32:18
919 526.50  09:35:28
225 526.50  09:35:28
1184 528.80  09:38:34
792 528.70  09:38:34
489 528.70  09:38:34
1336 528.70  09:40:15
1406 528.20  09:40:48
872 528.00  09:41:02
400 528.00  09:41:02
53 528.00  09:41:02
360 528.10  09:45:22
115 528.10  09:45:22
879 528.10  09:45:22
1279 527.70  09:48:44
885 527.80  09:48:44
455 527.80  09:48:44
217 528.00  09:55:31
989 528.00  09:55:31
161 528.00  09:55:31
336 528.50  10:06:31
715 528.40  10:06:35
588 528.40  10:06:35
400 528.20  10:06:35
1129 528.30  10:07:16
208 528.30  10:07:16
1301 527.50  10:13:28
554 527.50  10:13:28
1308 528.00  10:18:20
1181 527.70  10:25:37
74 527.70  10:25:37
1081 527.70  10:27:08
238 527.70  10:28:37
824 527.70  10:29:18
343 527.70  10:29:18
628 527.50  10:37:49
673 527.50  10:37:49
170 527.50  10:41:03
350 527.50  10:41:03
321 528.10  10:45:03
400 528.10  10:45:03
617 528.10  10:45:03
250 528.20  10:45:03
170 528.20  10:45:03
800 528.20  10:45:03
1395 528.70  10:49:13
1248 529.10  10:56:27
1098 529.00  10:56:38
194 529.00  10:56:38
1377 529.40  11:00:58
381 529.60  11:04:31
956 529.60  11:05:50
1149 529.70  11:20:20
122 529.70  11:20:20
507 529.60  11:20:21
400 529.60  11:20:21
55 529.60  11:20:31
400 529.60  11:20:31
855 530.10  11:23:40
516 530.10  11:23:40
1385 529.70  11:26:39
88 529.80  11:50:26
615 529.80  11:50:26
580 529.80  11:50:26
170 529.70  11:50:26
250 529.70  11:50:26
752 529.80  11:50:26
1492 530.50  12:02:18
1125 530.60  12:04:59
1134 530.60  12:06:35
1186 529.70  12:10:13
1285 529.70  12:10:13
1270 529.00  12:22:01
658 528.80  12:23:17
599 528.80  12:23:17
180 528.10  12:28:28
292 528.10  12:31:04
711 528.10  12:31:04
1213 528.10  12:38:59
1296 527.60  12:55:39
369 527.00  13:00:24
320 527.00  13:00:24
698 527.00  13:00:24
1274 527.20  13:12:19
1195 527.00  13:12:19
542 527.20  13:14:07
800 527.20  13:14:07
308 527.20  13:19:16
300 527.20  13:19:16
728 527.20  13:19:16
597 527.60  13:25:52
775 527.60  13:25:52
1281 527.20  13:29:03
720 527.50  13:40:53
472 527.50  13:40:53
15 527.20  13:43:21
1184 528.50  13:46:13
250 528.50  13:46:13
800 528.50  13:46:13
250 528.50  13:46:13
353 528.50  13:46:13
250 529.00  13:58:21
371 529.00  13:58:21
170 529.00  13:58:21
400 529.00  13:58:21
1280 529.40  13:59:14
718 529.20  14:04:02
406 529.20  14:04:02
411 529.00  14:04:02
1292 528.80  14:06:23
321 528.40  14:17:45
800 528.40  14:17:45
256 528.40  14:17:45
1261 528.00  14:22:23
335 528.10  14:29:55
1237 529.00  14:35:00
54 529.00  14:35:00
1149 529.00  14:35:00
1308 529.10  14:41:59
1500 529.10  14:41:59
754 528.80  14:42:59
691 528.80  14:42:59
932 528.70  14:45:37
230 528.70  14:45:37
573 528.60  14:50:16
820 528.60  14:50:16
733 528.30  14:51:16
89 528.30  14:51:16
37 528.30  14:51:25
195 528.30  14:52:39
800 528.30  14:52:39
190 528.30  14:52:39
489 528.30  14:52:39
528 528.10  14:52:56
579 528.10  14:52:56
120 528.10  14:52:56
1244 528.50  15:01:20
284 528.30  15:01:23
1000 528.30  15:01:23
1160 528.70  15:03:58
1271 528.70  15:03:58
1304 529.20  15:08:17
164 529.60  15:11:13
250 529.60  15:11:13
368 529.60  15:11:13
270 529.80  15:13:54
792 529.80  15:13:54
250 529.80  15:13:54
792 529.80  15:13:54
123 529.60  15:13:54
1000 529.60  15:13:54
140 529.70  15:19:13
589 529.70  15:19:13
646 529.70  15:19:17
1250 530.10  15:21:52
1346 530.10  15:21:52
1613 529.90  15:21:53
1225 529.80  15:23:16
762 529.60  15:24:16
85 529.60  15:24:24
47 529.60  15:24:28
242 529.60  15:24:28
159 529.60  15:24:28
1227 529.50  15:28:16
1247 529.20  15:29:00
1352 529.40  15:32:23
1263 529.20  15:32:25
400 529.30  15:35:36
185 529.20  15:39:26
1159 529.20  15:40:48
1140 529.20  15:40:48
745 529.10  15:42:44
993 529.10  15:42:44
1497 528.90  15:44:39
5 528.90  15:44:39
105 528.70  15:48:01
1927 528.70  15:48:01
1753 528.80  15:51:14
1131 528.60  15:51:16
291 528.60  15:51:18
86 528.60  15:51:36
159 528.60  15:51:49
52 528.60  15:51:49
352 528.60  15:51:49
555 528.40  15:53:02
678 528.40  15:53:02
14 528.10  15:56:53
1000 528.10  15:57:32
315 528.10  15:57:32
383 528.10  15:57:32
1298 528.00  15:57:37
28 527.90  16:01:18
800 527.90  16:01:18
383 527.90  16:01:18
1171 527.70  16:01:39
118 527.60  16:01:52
264 527.60  16:01:59
793 527.60  16:02:31
1003 527.50  16:04:04
246 527.50  16:04:04
308 527.20  16:05:48
48 527.40  16:07:41
155 527.40  16:07:41
1261 527.90  16:09:32
202 528.00  16:09:45
622 528.00  16:10:10
539 528.00  16:10:10
1057 527.90  16:10:16
252 527.90  16:10:16
1231 527.70  16:10:24
69 527.70  16:10:24
168 527.70  16:12:39
55 527.70  16:12:39
346 527.70  16:12:39
1274 528.20  16:14:29
1346 528.10  16:15:27
29 528.10  16:16:05
1270 528.00  16:16:05
70 528.30  16:20:00
168 528.30  16:20:00
250 528.30  16:20:00
179 528.30  16:20:00
72 528.40  16:20:15
1108 528.40  16:20:16
662 528.40  16:20:16
1160 528.40  16:21:01
33 528.20  16:22:19
33 528.20  16:22:19
79 528.20  16:22:19
24 528.20  16:22:19
1641 528.10  16:22:55

© PRNewswire 2019
