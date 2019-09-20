Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/20/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

20 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 539.712p. The highest price paid per share was 540.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 538.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 421,542,418 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 884,151,352. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Kirstan Boynton                                                                                               01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
10836 540.00  13:27:19
1000 540.00  13:27:19
500 540.00  13:27:19
14177 540.00  13:27:19
250 540.00  13:27:19
196 540.00  13:27:19
1400 540.00  13:27:19
250 540.00  13:27:19
2144 540.00  13:27:19
277 540.00  13:27:19
5300 540.00  13:27:19
1400 540.00  13:27:19
250 539.90  13:27:19
5734 540.00  13:27:21
9969 540.00  13:27:21
230 540.00  13:27:21
450 540.00  13:27:21
1100 540.00  13:27:21
1131 539.80  13:28:33
1074 540.00  13:35:24
1205 539.70  13:39:12
357 540.00  13:50:05
345 540.00  13:50:05
376 540.00  13:50:05
88 539.80  13:53:35
369 539.80  13:53:35
721 539.80  13:53:36
1401 539.90  14:06:29
946 539.80  14:06:57
385 539.80  14:06:57
83 538.70  14:12:46
800 538.70  14:12:46
241 538.70  14:12:46
1132 539.40  14:25:29
1142 539.50  14:25:55
115 539.30  14:29:44
165 539.30  14:30:00
1000 539.30  14:30:00
28 539.30  14:30:00
1294 538.90  14:34:40
1262 538.90  14:38:04
1124 539.40  14:43:40
745 539.70  14:47:51
392 539.70  14:47:51
1334 539.80  14:57:55
1252 539.50  14:58:30
96 539.30  15:00:06
978 539.30  15:00:39
1321 539.00  15:07:40
1227 539.00  15:07:59
1109 539.60  15:12:40
1328 540.00  15:50:03
3 540.00  15:50:03
1103 540.00  15:50:03
1160 540.00  15:50:03
1211 540.00  15:50:03
20 540.00  15:50:03
394 540.00  15:50:03
989 540.00  15:50:03
244 540.00  15:50:03
756 540.00  15:50:03
307 540.00  15:50:03
971 540.00  15:50:03
365 540.00  15:50:03
747 540.00  15:50:03
250 540.00  15:50:03
93 540.00  15:53:40
46 540.00  15:53:40
1038 540.00  15:55:24
1290 540.00  15:55:24
1387 539.90  15:55:30
1296 539.70  15:57:34
334 539.50  15:59:15
1218 539.90  16:02:40
1279 539.80  16:03:54
1118 540.00  16:07:44
1000 540.00  16:10:43
119 540.00  16:10:43
21201 539.50  16:35:06
414 539.50  16:35:06
5643 539.50  16:35:06
2498 539.50  16:35:06
2485 539.50  16:35:06
3005 539.50  16:35:06
3749 539.50  16:35:06
764 539.50  16:35:06
4277 539.50  16:35:06
3916 539.50  16:35:06
2820 539.50  16:35:06
1371 539.50  16:35:06
2934 539.50  16:35:06
3281 539.50  16:35:06
10875 539.50  16:35:06

