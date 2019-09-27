Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

27 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,902 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 539.840p. The highest price paid per share was 540.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0020% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 422,160,320 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 883,533,450. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell                                                                                                     01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1214 540.00  09:06:40
792 540.00  09:06:40
523 540.00  09:06:40
723 540.00  09:06:40
694 540.00  09:06:40
587 540.00  09:06:40
612 540.00  09:06:40
502 540.00  09:06:40
277 540.00  09:06:40
430 540.00  09:06:42
673 540.00  09:06:42
1209 539.70  09:07:41
1248 539.70  09:07:41
24 539.60  09:07:55
823 539.60  09:11:45
443 539.60  09:11:45
1262 539.50  09:11:51
142 539.30  09:17:10
941 539.30  09:17:10
562 540.00  09:27:25
598 540.00  09:27:25
213 539.80  09:29:19
919 539.80  09:29:19
717 540.00  10:03:39
501 540.00  10:03:39
299 540.00  10:03:39
800 540.00  10:03:39
52 540.00  10:03:39
122 540.00  10:10:42

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pTMX : The Importance of Looking Beyond the Largest Companies in Canada
PU
01:18pALTUS MIDSTREAM : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
01:18pTANGO MINING : Q4 Operational Update
AQ
01:13pSTANTEC : wins four IIDA Healthcare Design Awards
PU
01:13pITRON : Averaging the Weather First or Averaging the Energy Forecast
PU
01:13pATLANTIA : Italy's Atlantia picks KPMG, Ramboll and SGS to conduct audit on units involved in probe
RE
01:13pMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Extension of Final Offer & Compulsory Acquisition
PU
01:13pIMAX USA : Check out the IMAX® Exclusive Artwork for Gemini Man
PU
01:13pW&E SOURCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:13pSCOR is named “North American Reinsurer of the Year” by Reactions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group