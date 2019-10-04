Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

10/04/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

04 October 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 542.417p. The highest price paid per share was 546.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 536.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0181% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 422,770,320 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 882,923,450. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell                                                                                                              01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
326 536.20  08:10:50
800 536.20  08:10:50
207 536.20  08:10:50
1105 536.80  08:11:57
159 536.80  08:11:57
82 537.00  08:16:11
1343 537.00  08:17:10
459 538.20  08:25:34
800 538.20  08:25:34
1252 542.40  08:35:15
56 542.40  08:35:33
390 542.40  08:36:10
465 542.60  08:41:25
1262 542.60  08:41:25
1293 542.20  08:43:43
1307 541.20  08:44:47
1472 541.00  08:44:52
647 540.60  08:51:20
772 540.60  08:51:20
1308 540.60  09:00:20
737 540.80  09:02:21
311 540.80  09:02:21
209 540.80  09:02:21
1253 540.80  09:04:58
1181 539.60  09:14:10
1924 540.20  09:22:45
221 539.80  09:25:59
417 539.80  09:25:59
62 539.80  09:25:59
123 539.80  09:25:59
624 539.80  09:25:59
1324 539.80  09:25:59
1318 540.20  09:33:36
1405 539.80  09:37:42
1602 540.60  09:56:12
70 540.60  09:56:12
563 540.80  09:58:02
800 540.80  09:58:02
39 540.80  09:58:02
655 540.60  09:58:02
1263 540.20  10:02:29
1 540.00  10:06:19
1319 540.00  10:06:19
102 541.00  10:14:10
800 541.00  10:14:10
359 541.00  10:14:10
1285 540.80  10:17:38
172 541.20  10:20:08
710 541.00  10:22:13
687 541.00  10:22:13
1405 539.80  10:29:41
1306 539.40  10:31:51
1306 538.60  10:50:01
1354 538.20  10:50:04
425 538.40  10:56:07
800 538.40  10:56:07
123 538.40  10:56:07
104 538.00  10:56:14
1116 538.00  10:56:14
18 538.00  10:56:15
439 538.80  11:05:53
1006 538.80  11:05:53
702 538.40  11:05:53
592 538.40  11:05:53
1294 538.80  11:13:03
1227 539.20  11:23:00
1052 538.80  11:27:21
136 538.80  11:27:21
11 540.20  11:37:51
66 540.20  11:37:52
1118 540.40  11:39:43
873 540.40  11:39:43
1273 540.20  11:39:43
1373 540.00  11:42:38
1202 539.60  11:48:25
1282 540.60  11:50:59
1167 540.40  11:55:23
246 540.40  11:55:23
510 540.80  12:12:40
1283 540.80  12:12:40
859 540.80  12:12:40
12 540.80  12:12:40
488 540.80  12:12:40
846 540.40  12:17:21
334 540.40  12:17:21
1218 540.20  12:23:05
1167 541.60  12:29:13
440 541.60  12:33:13
800 541.60  12:33:13
86 541.60  12:33:13
1422 542.40  12:40:59
646 542.00  12:42:53
380 542.00  12:43:13
249 542.00  12:43:13
470 541.40  12:52:17
800 541.40  12:52:17
56 541.40  12:52:17
993 542.60  12:57:49
414 542.60  12:57:49
1203 541.60  13:06:44
219 541.00  13:08:52
1028 541.00  13:08:52
1265 541.00  13:23:00
1190 541.20  13:24:52
134 541.20  13:24:52
1181 541.20  13:29:59
1208 543.40  13:31:39
1452 542.20  13:34:01
1282 541.60  13:40:00
773 542.60  13:47:22
645 542.60  13:47:22
195 544.00  14:01:12
800 544.00  14:01:12
541 544.00  14:01:12
1417 545.00  14:04:32
1219 544.40  14:07:20
1378 545.60  14:18:37
1238 545.80  14:20:15
1387 545.80  14:20:15
169 545.80  14:20:15
1244 545.60  14:22:30
1407 544.60  14:28:14
1223 544.20  14:30:05
1230 544.40  14:31:45
1287 544.80  14:41:03
1223 544.80  14:41:03
1368 544.60  14:43:00
1374 544.40  14:45:41
1234 544.20  14:45:41
1389 545.00  14:52:49
1393 544.80  14:55:06
1236 544.80  14:55:06
437 545.20  15:04:31
862 545.20  15:04:31
907 545.20  15:04:31
1321 545.20  15:06:42
6 545.00  15:06:42
1168 545.40  15:09:10
73 545.40  15:09:10
405 545.40  15:09:10
920 545.40  15:09:10
85 546.40  15:16:17
68 546.40  15:16:17
1280 546.40  15:16:44
1333 546.40  15:16:44
610 546.20  15:19:01
923 546.60  15:19:41
583 546.60  15:19:41
257 546.60  15:19:41
1235 546.60  15:21:05
1196 546.40  15:21:24
1159 546.20  15:24:04
280 546.20  15:24:04
1186 545.40  15:29:07
11 545.40  15:29:07
1262 545.40  15:29:07
685 545.00  15:30:56
560 545.00  15:30:56
1361 544.40  15:34:11
1300 544.20  15:39:55
1370 544.20  15:39:55
37 544.20  15:39:55
1287 544.00  15:45:54
1237 544.00  15:45:54
1380 544.00  15:45:54
1320 544.20  15:53:45
68 544.40  15:54:05
1348 544.40  15:54:41
1323 544.40  15:54:41
1431 544.20  15:59:15
47 544.00  15:59:15
661 543.80  15:59:16
571 543.80  15:59:16
200 544.00  16:05:05
1255 544.00  16:05:05
1349 543.80  16:05:05
1300 543.80  16:08:25
433 544.20  16:12:00
800 544.20  16:12:00
1340 544.20  16:12:00
221 544.20  16:12:00
462 544.00  16:12:00
913 544.00  16:12:00
1190 544.00  16:16:54
1378 544.00  16:16:54
742 544.00  16:18:01
372 544.00  16:18:01
1715 544.00  16:19:01
75 544.00  16:19:01
1374 543.40  16:21:21
69 543.60  16:22:17
2 543.80  16:23:02
1 543.80  16:23:02
57 543.80  16:23:02
67 543.80  16:23:02
341 543.80  16:23:02
529 543.80  16:23:02
236 543.80  16:23:02
8 543.80  16:23:02
288 543.80  16:23:02
525 543.80  16:23:02
143 543.80  16:23:36

