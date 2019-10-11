Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

10/11/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

11 October 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 54,081 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 534.643p. The highest price paid per share was 549.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 530.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0061% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 423,464,401 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 882,229,369. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish                                                                              01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
4351 532.00  08:13:27
649 532.00  08:13:27
14914 532.40  08:16:24
2 532.60  08:16:36
5741 530.20  08:30:31
26778 536.48  11:18:18
69 549.60  12:15:10
237 549.60  12:15:10
1340 548.40  12:20:06

© PRNewswire 2019
