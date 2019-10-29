Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

10/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

29 October 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 205,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 595.809p. The highest price paid per share was 598.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 593.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0232% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 423,682,245 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 882,011,525. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish                                                                        01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
97 595.40  13:35:39
1627 595.40  13:35:39
2100 596.60  13:36:09
96 596.60  13:36:09
1057 596.60  13:36:09
341 596.60  13:36:12
1425 596.40  13:36:12
1438 596.00  13:37:53
1235 596.00  13:37:53
387 595.60  13:37:59
626 595.80  13:39:01
895 595.80  13:39:01
504 595.80  13:39:01
654 595.80  13:39:02
108 595.80  13:39:02
1416 595.80  13:39:02
1000 595.60  13:41:16
173 595.60  13:41:16
373 596.40  13:46:55
1780 596.40  13:47:11
1570 597.60  13:53:57
1427 597.40  13:53:57
650 597.60  13:53:57
424 597.60  13:53:57
146 597.60  13:53:57
114 597.60  13:53:57
190 597.60  13:53:57
175 597.80  13:59:55
1000 597.80  14:01:09
412 597.80  14:01:09
1171 597.80  14:01:09
700 597.60  14:01:09
303 597.80  14:01:09
654 597.80  14:01:09
155 597.80  14:01:09
440 597.80  14:01:09
696 597.80  14:01:09
110 597.60  14:01:53
100 597.60  14:02:14
1030 597.60  14:02:14
650 597.60  14:02:14
350 597.40  14:02:20
1077 597.40  14:02:20
222 597.00  14:04:46
1176 597.00  14:04:47
558 596.60  14:04:50
889 596.60  14:05:20
871 596.20  14:05:58
300 596.20  14:05:59
64 596.20  14:06:38
206 596.20  14:06:38
253 596.20  14:07:31
100 596.20  14:07:50
600 596.20  14:07:54
14 596.20  14:08:47
1185 596.20  14:08:47
860 596.00  14:12:54
1371 596.20  14:16:52
571 596.20  14:17:12
1432 596.20  14:17:12
1709 596.20  14:17:12
155 595.80  14:18:44
1137 595.80  14:18:44
506 596.00  14:23:59
1125 596.00  14:24:12
1099 596.00  14:24:12
1215 595.80  14:24:14
1166 596.60  14:27:34
1134 596.60  14:27:34
196 596.60  14:27:34
225 596.40  14:28:42
1000 596.40  14:29:19
62 596.40  14:29:19
421 596.40  14:29:19
848 596.40  14:29:19
1000 597.00  14:32:33
363 597.00  14:32:33
1000 597.00  14:32:33
386 597.00  14:32:33
965 597.00  14:34:08
1166 597.00  14:34:08
750 597.00  14:34:08
368 597.00  14:34:08
1620 596.80  14:34:08
1760 596.40  14:35:35
28 596.60  14:35:47
961 596.60  14:35:47
169 596.60  14:35:47
564 596.60  14:35:47
253 596.60  14:35:47
947 596.60  14:35:47
346 596.40  14:35:47
1000 596.40  14:35:47
345 596.40  14:35:47
27 596.40  14:36:37
153 596.40  14:36:37
517 596.40  14:36:37
349 596.40  14:36:37
79 596.40  14:36:37
185 596.40  14:36:37
141 596.40  14:36:37
110 596.40  14:37:52
279 596.40  14:37:52
149 596.40  14:38:27
277 596.40  14:38:27
880 596.40  14:39:32
300 596.40  14:39:32
284 596.40  14:39:32
1396 596.40  14:41:24
1332 596.40  14:44:33
873 596.60  14:45:17
303 596.60  14:45:17
252 596.60  14:45:17
282 596.60  14:45:17
1267 596.40  14:45:48
236 596.80  14:47:29
1065 596.80  14:47:29
23 596.80  14:47:58
1229 596.80  14:47:58
881 597.00  14:50:50
1400 597.40  14:53:30
528 598.00  14:54:57
653 598.00  14:54:57
113 598.60  14:56:06
1601 598.60  14:56:35
1127 598.60  14:56:35
45 598.60  14:56:35
650 598.60  14:56:35
383 598.60  14:56:35
150 598.20  14:56:55
1000 598.20  14:56:55
747 598.20  14:56:55
850 598.20  14:56:55
387 598.20  14:56:55
942 598.40  14:56:55
591 598.40  14:56:55
389 598.40  14:56:55
134 598.40  14:56:55
1348 597.80  14:58:17
556 597.60  14:59:23
781 597.60  14:59:23
892 597.40  15:04:48
343 597.40  15:04:48
500 597.40  15:04:50
274 597.40  15:04:50
439 597.40  15:04:59
1312 597.40  15:04:59
1461 597.00  15:05:00
3 597.00  15:05:00
284 596.60  15:06:50
2 596.60  15:06:50
24 596.60  15:06:53
239 596.60  15:07:48
1121 596.80  15:10:35
2030 596.80  15:10:35
478 596.80  15:10:35
647 596.60  15:10:36
80 596.60  15:10:36
996 596.60  15:10:36
206 596.60  15:10:36
100 596.40  15:10:49
580 596.40  15:10:50
747 596.40  15:10:50
226 596.20  15:11:49
1007 596.20  15:11:49
1269 595.80  15:13:23
889 596.00  15:14:42
696 596.00  15:14:42
302 596.00  15:14:42
55 596.00  15:14:42
156 596.00  15:14:42
523 596.00  15:14:45
117 596.00  15:14:45
274 596.00  15:14:45
769 596.00  15:15:23
1180 595.80  15:16:43
579 595.80  15:18:08
107 595.80  15:18:08
128 595.80  15:18:08
300 595.80  15:18:08
509 595.80  15:18:08
94 595.80  15:18:08
113 595.80  15:18:08
264 595.80  15:18:08
1357 595.00  15:22:31
411 595.00  15:24:07
388 595.00  15:24:09
411 595.00  15:24:20
111 595.00  15:24:20
911 595.00  15:24:45
214 595.00  15:24:45
572 595.00  15:24:57
360 595.00  15:24:57
366 595.00  15:24:57
404 595.00  15:24:57
793 595.00  15:24:57
750 595.00  15:27:07
278 595.00  15:27:07
372 595.00  15:27:07
1634 594.80  15:27:25
1316 594.60  15:27:38
64 594.60  15:29:47
1266 594.60  15:29:47
29 594.40  15:29:57
747 594.40  15:30:00
200 594.40  15:30:00
200 594.40  15:30:00
163 594.40  15:30:00
575 594.40  15:30:00
22 594.40  15:30:05
247 594.40  15:30:30
102 594.40  15:30:32
321 594.40  15:31:01
895 594.00  15:31:20
1391 594.80  15:35:00
593 594.80  15:35:17
359 594.80  15:35:17
696 594.80  15:35:17
442 594.80  15:35:17
81 594.80  15:35:17
50 594.80  15:35:17
229 594.80  15:35:17
442 594.80  15:35:17
81 594.80  15:35:17
229 594.80  15:35:17
1236 594.40  15:37:00
592 594.20  15:38:00
26 594.20  15:39:06
242 594.20  15:39:27
380 594.20  15:40:00
658 594.20  15:40:00
781 594.20  15:40:04
582 594.00  15:43:00
683 594.00  15:43:00
26 594.80  15:45:30
724 594.80  15:45:30
42 595.20  15:46:57
532 595.20  15:46:57
794 595.20  15:46:57
2216 594.80  15:47:01
360 594.80  15:48:00
651 594.80  15:48:00
374 594.80  15:48:00
184 595.00  15:48:37
377 595.00  15:48:37
27 595.00  15:49:37
858 595.00  15:49:37
382 595.00  15:49:37
666 595.00  15:49:37
511 595.00  15:49:37
536 595.00  15:50:23
424 595.00  15:50:23
179 594.80  15:50:30
1000 594.80  15:50:30
1169 594.60  15:50:31
476 595.00  15:53:50
428 595.00  15:53:50
719 594.80  15:55:01
455 594.80  15:55:01
690 594.60  15:55:05
804 594.60  15:55:05
1424 594.80  15:57:10
592 594.80  15:57:43
585 594.80  15:57:43
384 594.80  15:58:52
25 594.80  15:58:52
302 594.80  15:58:52
353 594.80  15:58:52
351 594.80  15:58:52
352 594.80  15:58:52
424 594.80  15:58:52
1215 594.80  15:59:08
163 594.80  15:59:08
13 594.80  15:59:09
1332 594.00  15:59:28
190 595.00  16:02:26
269 595.20  16:02:35
364 595.20  16:02:35
318 595.20  16:02:35
318 595.20  16:02:35
318 595.20  16:02:35
318 595.20  16:02:35
318 595.20  16:02:35
318 595.20  16:02:47
1301 594.80  16:02:51
730 595.00  16:02:51
470 595.00  16:02:51
190 595.00  16:02:51
708 594.40  16:05:01
508 594.40  16:05:01
902 594.80  16:08:07
424 594.80  16:08:07
900 594.80  16:08:07
560 594.80  16:08:07
13 594.80  16:08:07
287 594.60  16:08:30
214 595.00  16:09:57
1309 595.00  16:09:57
750 595.00  16:09:57
1012 595.00  16:09:57
1330 594.80  16:10:36
233 595.00  16:12:12
309 595.00  16:12:12
385 595.00  16:12:12
240 595.00  16:12:12
124 595.00  16:12:12
240 595.00  16:12:17
124 595.00  16:12:17
368 595.00  16:12:17
450 595.00  16:13:40
100 595.00  16:13:40
233 595.00  16:13:40
301 595.00  16:13:40
66 595.00  16:13:40
156 595.00  16:13:40
328 594.80  16:14:18
1006 594.80  16:14:18
601 594  16:16:00
724 594  16:16:00
103 594  16:17:00
166 594  16:17:00
710 594  16:17:00
338 594  16:17:00
1006 594  16:17:08
222 594  16:17:08
185 594  16:17:08
520 594  16:17:08
427 594  16:18:15
440 594  16:19:29
1000 594  16:19:29
2058 594  16:19:29
41 594  16:19:29
191 594  16:20:34
372 594  16:20:34
663 594  16:20:34
1289 594  16:22:00
464 593  16:22:37
173 594  16:22:40
208 594  16:22:40
485 594  16:22:40
936 594  16:22:40
173 594  16:22:40
208 594  16:22:40
58 594  16:22:40
1332 593  16:23:58
1256 593  16:24:53
463 593  16:24:53
122 593  16:24:53
3597 593  16:26:08

