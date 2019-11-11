Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

11/11/2019 | 12:00pm EST


11 November 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 140,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 592.837p. The highest price paid per share was 596.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 586.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 424,867,245 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 880,826,525. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell                                                                                               01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
789 592.00  08:33:19
125 592.00  08:33:19
1243 592.00  08:33:19
565 591.20  08:33:22
511 591.20  08:33:22
922 592.20  08:40:31
405 591.40  08:40:34
580 591.40  08:40:34
946 591.40  08:44:18
945 590.80  08:52:37
972 590.60  08:53:27
1045 590.60  09:07:09
385 589.60  09:11:19
550 589.60  09:13:14
879 590.00  09:30:01
349 590.00  09:30:01
47 590.80  09:36:01
707 590.80  09:36:29
248 590.80  09:36:29
1090 590.80  09:36:29
752 590.40  09:38:27
898 590.40  09:38:27
137 590.40  09:38:27
141 590.20  09:38:27
1022 590.00  09:38:57
1079 589.20  09:43:34
179 590.20  09:54:21
792 590.20  09:54:21
140 590.40  10:06:12
819 590.40  10:06:12
252 590.40  10:06:12
622 590.40  10:06:12
628 590.40  10:06:12
773 590.00  10:13:10
176 590.00  10:13:10
130 590.60  10:25:51
147 590.60  10:25:51
1046 590.60  10:28:01
1240 590.40  10:28:01
103 590.40  10:28:01
1067 590.20  10:29:24
929 589.40  10:35:17
912 589.60  10:36:13
898 589.40  10:39:00
884 589.00  10:45:35
371 588.00  10:52:04
593 588.00  10:52:04
938 588.00  10:57:48
710 587.80  10:57:51
187 587.80  10:57:51
934 588.00  11:04:42
960 587.80  11:04:53
1042 587.40  11:11:03
977 586.60  11:12:15
897 586.40  11:17:11
1071 586.40  11:20:17
1084 587.00  11:29:35
1051 587.00  11:29:35
118 587.40  11:40:36
945 587.40  11:40:36
942 587.20  11:40:36
1054 588.20  11:54:57
1041 587.80  11:57:03
302 587.80  11:57:03
872 589.00  12:09:29
1003 589.00  12:09:29
1083 588.60  12:09:38
956 590.00  12:15:01
1030 592.40  12:29:55
1028 592.20  12:30:07
882 592.20  12:30:07
165 592.00  12:30:28
800 592.00  12:30:28
792 593.20  12:39:00
123 593.20  12:39:00
940 594.80  12:44:34
881 594.60  12:50:29
1088 595.40  12:55:32
1015 595.40  12:55:32
410 595.60  12:55:32
1056 596.00  13:02:58
33 596.00  13:02:58
897 595.80  13:02:58
925 596.20  13:15:50
959 595.60  13:19:09
1026 595.00  13:20:55
197 595.20  13:27:59
201 595.20  13:27:59
186 595.20  13:27:59
745 595.00  13:29:13
221 595.00  13:29:13
993 594.80  13:32:38
101 594.80  13:37:11
814 594.80  13:37:11
879 594.40  13:46:44
915 594.20  13:52:17
988 594.40  13:59:31
1004 594.20  14:00:39
907 595.20  14:06:13
946 595.20  14:06:13
1179 595.00  14:08:26
900 594.60  14:10:08
59 595.80  14:18:50
922 595.60  14:19:11
1064 595.80  14:19:11
1075 595.40  14:19:27
957 595.80  14:27:48
1060 595.60  14:28:51
50 595.60  14:28:51
189 595.60  14:28:51
839 595.60  14:28:51
1037 594.80  14:30:08
921 594.00  14:31:54
1043 594.80  14:41:01
1068 594.60  14:41:01
66 594.60  14:44:05
807 594.60  14:44:05
1072 594.40  14:45:22
300 594.20  14:50:54
653 595.20  14:52:11
1049 595.80  14:56:08
962 595.80  14:56:08
947 595.80  14:56:08
957 595.80  14:59:45
643 595.80  14:59:45
267 595.80  14:59:45
1019 595.40  15:01:08
960 595.80  15:05:41
903 595.60  15:06:09
960 595.60  15:06:09
155 595.60  15:06:09
1040 595.40  15:06:09
74 594.80  15:08:27
1000 594.80  15:08:27
875 595.00  15:13:14
957 594.80  15:13:14
1004 594.60  15:18:51
1073 594.60  15:18:51
990 594.40  15:20:04
1022 594.60  15:28:49
1049 595.20  15:30:51
477 595.00  15:30:51
600 595.00  15:30:51
1057 595.20  15:34:11
1057 595.00  15:34:12
1049 594.80  15:37:14
895 594.80  15:37:14
1109 594.60  15:37:14
310 594.20  15:39:21
747 594.20  15:39:21
656 594.20  15:44:01
255 594.20  15:44:01
911 594.00  15:44:42
1033 594.00  15:44:42
1062 593.80  15:44:42
535 593.20  15:49:23
397 593.20  15:49:23
883 592.80  15:49:24
28 593.40  15:54:13
1000 593.40  15:54:13
1016 593.20  15:54:37
500 594.00  15:57:49
932 593.80  15:58:21
377 593.80  15:58:21
246 593.80  15:58:21
295 594.00  15:58:21
400 593.60  15:59:55
1282 593.80  16:01:37
720 594.20  16:02:42
285 594.20  16:02:42
1038 594.20  16:05:14
1072 594.20  16:05:14
403 594.40  16:08:13
520 594.40  16:08:13
443 594.40  16:08:13
657 594.40  16:08:13
1078 594.20  16:08:30
653 594.60  16:12:13
121 594.60  16:12:21
12 594.60  16:12:21
332 594.40  16:12:37
567 594.40  16:12:37
909 594.20  16:13:29
808 594.20  16:15:36
164 594.20  16:15:36
43 594.20  16:16:51
253 594.40  16:17:59
687 594.60  16:19:56
208 594.60  16:19:56
294 594.60  16:19:56
1194 594.80  16:19:58
1058 594.80  16:20:11
888 594.40  16:22:52
910 594.40  16:22:52
1060 594.40  16:22:52

