RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

15 November 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 140,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 594.341p. The highest price paid per share was 599.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 590.00p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 425,427,245 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 880,266,525. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell                                                                                               01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
842 597.60  08:08:01
282 597.60  08:08:01
1017 597.80  08:14:04
84 597.80  08:14:04
312 598.60  08:19:01
697 598.60  08:19:01
1076 598.60  08:23:02
1107 598.60  08:24:55
1195 598.40  08:28:54
1009 598.00  08:34:36
91 597.60  08:34:36
988 597.60  08:34:36
1170 597.40  08:42:27
270 597.80  08:47:53
863 597.80  08:47:53
1248 599.40  09:02:05
1147 599.20  09:02:05
1184 599.40  09:02:05
94 598.60  09:04:41
1101 598.60  09:04:41
581 599.00  09:17:32
1000 599.00  09:17:32
197 599.00  09:17:32
1144 598.80  09:17:32
323 598.20  09:25:19
735 598.20  09:25:19
1186 597.80  09:34:38
542 597.60  09:34:38
650 597.60  09:34:38
1100 597.20  09:37:25
15000 597.00  09:37:53
977 596.80  09:39:27
113 596.80  09:39:27
992 597.00  09:44:45
1055 596.00  09:48:07
1243 597.00  09:59:31
11 596.80  09:59:31
1000 596.80  09:59:31
134 596.80  09:59:31
689 596.20  10:05:24
171 596.20  10:05:52
254 596.20  10:05:52
4526 596.20  10:15:27
240 595.40  10:16:22
897 595.40  10:16:22
1019 595.00  10:21:39
48 595.00  10:21:39
1053 593.40  10:27:21
789 594.00  10:34:27
358 594.00  10:34:27
1050 592.80  10:38:27
591 592.00  10:43:50
183 592.80  10:50:13
1000 592.80  10:50:13
106 590.00  10:53:45
26 590.00  10:54:00
26 590.00  10:54:00
268 590.00  10:54:00
413 590.00  10:54:15
353 590.00  10:54:15
1108 591.00  11:06:12
1083 591.60  11:16:18
97 591.60  11:16:18
472 591.60  11:16:18
145 591.60  11:16:18
344 591.60  11:16:18
1112 591.00  11:26:44
1135 590.60  11:26:44
318 590.80  11:41:37
851 590.80  11:41:37
1172 590.20  11:41:42
973 590.60  11:50:50
432 590.40  11:51:02
554 590.40  11:51:02
941 591.20  11:57:44
27 591.20  11:57:44
1143 592.60  12:13:30
969 592.60  12:13:30
1146 592.20  12:13:30
1799 594.60  12:34:41
260 595.40  12:43:08
282 595.40  12:43:08
539 595.40  12:43:08
77 595.00  12:43:31
1094 595.00  12:43:31
1078 595.60  12:52:53
975 595.20  12:52:55
629 595.00  13:04:58
451 595.00  13:04:58
783 594.60  13:05:20
348 594.60  13:05:20
395 594.00  13:12:43
663 594.00  13:12:43
1157 593.80  13:17:49
267 593.40  13:25:21
786 593.40  13:25:21
909 593.20  13:30:34
134 593.20  13:30:35
669 592.60  13:34:38
449 592.60  13:34:38
229 591.60  13:44:42
891 591.60  13:44:42
80 591.20  13:47:51
1000 591.20  13:47:51
992 590.60  13:55:27
1211 592.20  14:00:51
1038 591.40  14:01:34
1014 592.20  14:09:55
1060 591.20  14:11:17
344 592.40  14:22:07
687 592.40  14:22:07
1164 592.40  14:24:42
1008 591.60  14:26:27
1193 591.20  14:32:42
1033 592.60  14:42:17
1017 592.20  14:42:20
1033 592.40  14:42:20
470 591.40  14:44:40
549 591.40  14:44:40
1158 591.60  14:49:44
827 591.80  14:50:40
319 591.80  14:50:40
1196 591.20  14:54:07
1152 591.20  14:59:03
334 591.60  15:05:47
725 591.60  15:05:47
1191 591.40  15:07:20
328 591.20  15:08:45
759 591.20  15:08:45
316 591.20  15:10:32
700 591.20  15:10:32
992 591.80  15:15:12
1005 591.20  15:17:43
1147 592.00  15:22:10
1099 591.80  15:24:21
3 591.80  15:24:40
1033 591.00  15:25:07
1189 592.00  15:30:13
1042 592.40  15:32:35
1189 593.40  15:38:13
1066 593.20  15:38:54
554 592.40  15:41:49
576 592.40  15:41:49
1002 593.60  15:45:27
1124 593.40  15:49:43
1170 593.40  15:50:21
1129 593.60  15:55:10
991 593.20  15:56:16
1053 593.40  15:59:47
1134 593.20  15:59:56
1115 593.00  16:02:07
1024 594.00  16:08:24
1123 593.80  16:08:59
1124 593.20  16:09:34
1163 594.20  16:15:29
1032 594.20  16:16:21
973 593.80  16:18:34
93 593.80  16:18:34
1252 594.40  16:21:30
1078 594.20  16:21:37
921 594.20  16:22:52

