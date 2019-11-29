Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

11/29/2019 | 12:15pm EST

29 November 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 101,362 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 623.611p. The highest price paid per share was 624.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 623.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0115% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 425,528,607 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 880,165,163. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell                                                                                                        01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
481 624.40  08:27:38
881 624.40  08:27:38
12553 623.60  16:35:21
3494 623.60  16:35:21
737 623.60  16:35:21
7045 623.60  16:35:21
641 623.60  16:35:21
387 623.60  16:35:21
558 623.60  16:35:21
4526 623.60  16:35:21
17548 623.60  16:35:21
3231 623.60  16:35:21
595 623.60  16:35:21
3522 623.60  16:35:21
26959 623.60  16:35:21
18204 623.60  16:35:21

© PRNewswire 2019
