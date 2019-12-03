Log in
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

12/03/2019 | 12:17pm EST

3 December 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 621.033p. The highest price paid per share was 625.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 619.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0193% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 425,698,607 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 879,995,163. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish                                                                        01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
1546 625.00  13:02:38
1448 625.00  13:02:38
1406 625.00  13:02:38
1437 625.00  13:02:38
1018 624.80  13:02:52
904 624.80  13:02:52
586 624.00  13:04:34
1043 624.00  13:04:34
320 623.60  13:08:05
1200 623.60  13:08:05
116 623.60  13:08:05
1473 623.00  13:10:34
1368 622.80  13:22:48
1357 623.80  13:33:14
1578 625.00  13:44:16
563 622.60  13:50:25
822 622.60  13:50:25
370 621.80  13:52:30
1287 621.80  13:52:30
197 621.00  13:57:15
1200 621.00  13:57:15
902 621.00  14:04:05
527 621.00  14:04:05
1646 621.20  14:09:54
1628 621.00  14:11:20
1416 620.80  14:11:20
132 620.80  14:11:20
774 620.20  14:15:20
759 620.20  14:15:20
1592 619.80  14:22:58
1379 619.20  14:23:59
1002 619.80  14:28:07
420 619.80  14:28:07
1607 619.00  14:30:00
1672 619.80  14:35:04
1029 619.80  14:37:11
656 619.80  14:37:11
1582 619.00  14:41:39
1660 619.20  14:45:00
1652 619.20  14:45:00
1440 619.40  14:47:28
1439 619.20  14:47:54
740 621.00  14:57:25
849 621.00  14:57:25
461 620.80  14:57:25
1009 620.80  14:57:25
1493 621.40  15:00:02
1392 621.20  15:00:02
1609 621.20  15:02:01
1582 621.20  15:02:01
489 621.00  15:02:02
1266 621.00  15:02:02
1565 620.60  15:03:02
262 620.40  15:03:47
1415 620.40  15:03:47
1437 620.40  15:08:14
107 620.40  15:08:14
404 620.20  15:10:56
1062 620.20  15:10:56
2658 621.60  15:18:33
604 621.60  15:18:33
322 621.00  15:18:33
1500 621.00  15:18:33
1409 622.00  15:20:49
1417 622.40  15:20:49
1513 621.40  15:22:30
1426 621.40  15:22:30
1287 621.20  15:22:50
567 621.20  15:22:50
1437 621.00  15:23:23
801 620.80  15:24:07
702 620.80  15:24:07
1421 620.00  15:26:07
1420 620.00  15:30:24
269 620.20  15:30:24
558 620.20  15:30:24
605 620.20  15:30:24
1691 621.40  15:34:09
1666 620.80  15:35:13
1658 620.60  15:35:13
53 620.40  15:35:41
1200 620.40  15:35:41
210 620.40  15:35:41
1409 620.40  15:41:07
532 620.40  15:41:07
1401 620.40  15:41:07
1410 621.00  15:46:49
1449 621.00  15:46:49
286 621.20  15:46:49
430 621.20  15:46:49
528 621.20  15:46:49
358 621.20  15:46:49
1903 621.20  15:46:49
1200 621.20  15:46:49
2400 621.20  15:46:49
1200 621.20  15:46:49
2400 621.20  15:46:49
1166 621.20  15:46:49
5264 621.20  15:46:49
3024 621.20  15:46:49
1085 620.60  15:47:02
1200 620.60  15:47:02
90 620.60  15:47:02
1420 620.60  15:49:49
1169 620.60  15:49:49
249 620.60  15:49:49
1420 620.40  15:50:15
653 620.20  15:52:42
978 620.20  15:52:42
1814 620.00  15:52:44
1582 619.80  15:53:50
1636 620.20  15:57:38
1420 620.60  16:00:06
1345 620.60  16:00:06
546 620.60  16:00:06
1420 620.40  16:01:08
1123 620.40  16:01:08
256 620.40  16:01:08
342 620.40  16:01:08
412 620.40  16:01:08
1594 620.40  16:01:08
1056 620.20  16:02:18
528 620.20  16:02:18
555 620.60  16:06:56
1300 620.60  16:06:56
6 620.60  16:07:30
373 620.60  16:07:30
1300 620.60  16:07:30
1447 620.40  16:08:11
290 620.40  16:08:11
641 620.40  16:08:11
225 620.40  16:08:11
139 620.40  16:08:11
358 620.40  16:08:11
514 620.40  16:08:11
578 620.80  16:10:49
1200 620.80  16:10:49
612 620.80  16:10:49
1200 620.80  16:10:49
1427 620.60  16:12:28
1472 620.40  16:12:33
610 620.80  16:16:32
429 620.80  16:16:32
131 620.80  16:16:32
404 620.80  16:16:40
1533 620.80  16:16:52
961 620.80  16:16:52
130 620.60  16:17:17
1235 620.60  16:17:17
1668 620.60  16:17:17
344 621.20  16:20:10
239 621.20  16:20:10
1079 621.20  16:20:10
846 621.00  16:20:10
762 621.00  16:20:10
1682 620.80  16:20:20
1403 620.40  16:21:50
3264 620.40  16:22:55
256 620.40  16:22:55

© PRNewswire 2019
