RIMES Announces Invesco and GAM to Headline Virtual Panel for Upcoming Data Management Webinar

09/24/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data services and RegTech solutions, today announced its global line-up of participants for the firm’s September 25 webinar, “Taming the Data Monster.”

The virtual panel will discuss key takeaways from the RIMES 2018 Client Survey, debate best practices for reducing the costs of data management, and discuss the value of establishing a strong data culture to create agility and flexibility across investment management operations. Panellists include Naomi Clark, Head of Data at GAM, Craig Pfeiffer, Manager of Data Integrity at Invesco, and Jonathan Hammond, Partner at Catalyst. Mr. Hammond conducted the independent survey earlier this year on behalf of RIMES. The panel will be hosted by Giles Arbuthnott, Product Manager, Managed Data Services at RIMES.

“Outsourcing has been a popular conversation amongst the asset management community with many considering this the next phase in the evolution of data management,” said Mr. Arbuthnott. “The right managed services support and end user tools for monitoring the service - including license, data quality and inventory management – can help firms to control operational risk just as efficiently as managing data in-house, but without the associated costs.”

While data usage management is a serious contender for the most effective controller of cost, it is also a considerable operational burden when managing in-house. As the panelists will discuss, the burden becomes particularly challenging when it comes to sourcing data from multiple providers and, more importantly, the delivery of that data to multiple systems and end users - each requiring their own unique set of data requirements.

The results from the 2018 RIMES Survey suggest there is no silver bullet to slay the ever-present data cost “monster.” However, there are ways to subdue its appetite. For more information and to register for the live webinar, click here. To receive a copy of the Survey, email info@rimes.com

#ends#

About RIMES
RIMES is a specialist firm that truly understands the data management and compliance challenges faced by its clients. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.


© Business Wire 2018
