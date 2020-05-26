Log in
RIMES Grows Board with Two New Directors

05/26/2020 | 04:01am EDT

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech services for the financial sector, has announced the appointment of Donal Smith and Robert Jeanbart, experienced leaders in technology, data and analytics, to its Board.

Both Donal and Robert join the Board with immediate effect and will serve as Directors.

Robert Jeanbart is an EQT Advisor. Prior to this, he was the CEO of SIX Financial Information, where he drove major and sustainable operational and business transformation, supported by innovation and new business development.

Robert has 33 years of international management experience and proven expertise in various areas of the financial information business. He held senior management positions at SunGard (now FIS) and Reuters (now Refinitiv).

Donal Smith is Executive Chairman of Credit Benchmark, Chairman of PIRUM Ltd and a non-executive director of Web Financial Group.

Prior to co-founding Credit Benchmark, Donal was CEO of Data Explorers and Chairman of BISAM. He has also held roles at Thomson Reuters, including CEO of Thomson Financial’s businesses in Europe and Asia and served as CEO of FT.com and Director of Electronic Publishing for the Financial Times Group.

David Brierwood, Chairman of RIMES commented: “It’s great to have two industry leaders in Donal and Robert on the board of RIMES.

Both will make an invaluable contribution to the company’s future. Robert is an exceptionally capable business specialist who brings with him over three decades of international management experience as well as being an adept strategic leader in the fields of financial data and regulatory solutions.

Donal brings an incredible portfolio of experience to the Board and will help us to adapt our business and support our clients in a rapidly changing business environment.”

ENDS

About RIMES: RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. www.rimes.com


© Business Wire 2020
