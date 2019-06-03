RIMES Hosts 3rd Client Conference in Boston

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech
services for asset managers, owners, servicers and banks, is hosting its
third Client Conference in Boston on June 20, 2019. The event will focus
on the most important data management and compliance trends facing
financial sector firms worldwide.
For the Boston Client Conference, RIMES has assembled a roster of
industry experts well-versed in the intricacies of modern financial data
management, regulation and sectoral research. Speakers and panellists
for the conference include representatives from leading data providers,
market participants and analysts such as Accenture, Aite, Cutter
Associates, FlexShares, MSCI & Sustainalytics as well as RIMES’ clients.
In addition, RIMES’ own experts will be on hand to provide advice on how
firms can best tackle the data management challenges most important to
their businesses.
In a packed schedule of keynotes, fireside chats and panel debates,
topics under discussion will include how to generate and use
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data across your investment
processes; how to effectively source and manage ETF data; multi asset
surveillance in a world of big data, managing benchmark and index data.
In addition, attendees will also be provided with an overview of the
latest global data management trends, as well as thoughts around what
the future may have in store for financial data users.
Andrew Barnett, Global Head of Product Strategy, RIMES, commented:
“Through our Client Conference we have sought to provide actionable
intelligence that will help our clients enhance their data management
operations and make their firms more efficient, effective and,
ultimately, profitable. We encourage all firms with objectives of being
data enabled to attend this event and become a voice for your
organizations and the industry’s future data operating model.”
For more information on the RIMES III Client Conference, or to register: events@rimes.com.
About RIMES
RIMES is an award-winning data management and compliance specialist that
truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over
350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries
including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10
largest asset servicers by TAUM. www.rimes.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005008/en/