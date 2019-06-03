Log in
RIMES Hosts 3rd Client Conference in Boston

06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech services for asset managers, owners, servicers and banks, is hosting its third Client Conference in Boston on June 20, 2019. The event will focus on the most important data management and compliance trends facing financial sector firms worldwide.

For the Boston Client Conference, RIMES has assembled a roster of industry experts well-versed in the intricacies of modern financial data management, regulation and sectoral research. Speakers and panellists for the conference include representatives from leading data providers, market participants and analysts such as Accenture, Aite, Cutter Associates, FlexShares, MSCI & Sustainalytics as well as RIMES’ clients. In addition, RIMES’ own experts will be on hand to provide advice on how firms can best tackle the data management challenges most important to their businesses.

In a packed schedule of keynotes, fireside chats and panel debates, topics under discussion will include how to generate and use Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data across your investment processes; how to effectively source and manage ETF data; multi asset surveillance in a world of big data, managing benchmark and index data. In addition, attendees will also be provided with an overview of the latest global data management trends, as well as thoughts around what the future may have in store for financial data users.

Andrew Barnett, Global Head of Product Strategy, RIMES, commented: “Through our Client Conference we have sought to provide actionable intelligence that will help our clients enhance their data management operations and make their firms more efficient, effective and, ultimately, profitable. We encourage all firms with objectives of being data enabled to attend this event and become a voice for your organizations and the industry’s future data operating model.”

For more information on the RIMES III Client Conference, or to register: events@rimes.com.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and compliance specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest asset servicers by TAUM. www.rimes.com


© Business Wire 2019
