RIMES Opens New Operational Hub in Manila

10/18/2019 | 08:55am EDT

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech solutions for asset managers, owners, servicers and banks, today announces that it will open a new office in Manila, Philippines, on October 21.

The new facility will operate on multiple shift patterns, augmenting RIMES’ proven ability to deliver 24/7 support to customers across the globe. The operational support hub will provide customers access to the client services, data analysis, performance analysis and IT skills they need to run their data management and compliance operations. The facility builds on RIMES’ extensive Asia Pacific footprint, which has been established for more than 10 years and includes sales and support offices in Singapore, Shanghai, and Sydney.

Christian Fauvelais, CEO & Co-Founder, RIMES commented: “Our new Manila hub is strategically very important to RIMES. Not only does it play a role in helping us meet our growth ambitions in the Asia Pacific market, but it also represents a useful addition to our successful ‘follow the sun’ model where we provide customers worldwide the highest levels of support regardless of location or time zone.”

Opening with a staff of 12 highly skilled data experts and client services professionals, RIMES intends to grow headcount further. The approach will help RIMES as it looks to expand the breadth and depth of its Managed Data Services and RegTech Solutions offerings in this important region.

Christian Fauvelais added: “The Manila hub centralizes many of the complex data referencing tasks that underpin our services and will prove essential in helping our customers overcome many of the major data management and regulatory challenges they currently face – from data explosion to the increase in oversight. What makes this task much easier is that in the Philippines we have access to an exceptional pool of data experts – one which will play a key role in helping us maintain our global data management leadership.”

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the 10 largest asset servicers. www.rimes.com


© Business Wire 2019
