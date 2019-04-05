RIMSYS : Regulatory Management Software for Medical Device Manufacturers Is Proud to Announce the Creation of Its Prestigious Advisory Board

RIMSYS Regulatory Management Software, the leading Regulatory
Information Management (RIM) platform designed specifically for the
medical device industry, is proud to announce the creation of its
prestigious advisory board.
By creating an advisory board with the most forward-thinking minds and
preeminent talent in the medical device industry, RIMSYS is now aligned
and positioned to continue its growth and mission as the leading
regulatory management software in the medical device industry.
The board members serve as strategic partners in the continued
development and success of RIMSYS, as a catalyst to achieving its
short-term and long-term goals. The board is comprised of trusted
thought leaders, known for being change agents in the industry and
having the respect of their peers throughout their career and community.
“The management team could not be more pleased with the addition of
these board members and involvement they have with the direction of our
company. We are fortunate and thrilled to have such talented and
experienced industry veterans and look forward to their many
contributions,” said James Gianoutsos, Founder & President of RIMSYS.
As advocates and ambassadors of RIMSYS, the board supports the
management team through strategic analysis, consultation, and providing
professional expertise and guidance to help navigate and mitigate
potential risks, discover opportunities, and define benchmarks for
continued success and organizational growth.
“RIMSYS is a very unique product in the marketplace, so it’s only
fitting that we bring on such unique minds to the board. Their expertise
and vision are exactly what is needed to help us improve our business,
our technology and expand our product offerings,” said Brad Ryba, CTO of
RIMSYS.
The current advisory board members include:
Jon Speer
Jon Speer has over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry
that includes quality management, product development, and project
management at Creo Quality, Cook Inc., Theron Inc., and Maetrics LLC.
Jon is experienced in managing multiple projects and taking medical
device concepts through development, regulatory submission, and
ultimately to market. Additionally, Jon is an expert in the design and
implementation of FDA-compliant quality management systems and is an
active contributor at MedCity News, Med Device Online, Quality Digest,
QMed, and is the host of the #1 most downloaded podcast in the industry,
The Global Medical Device Podcast. Jon currently serves as the Founder
and VP QA/RA at Greenlight Guru, an eQMS that is specifically designed
for the medical device industry.
Chris Ferguson
Chris Ferguson has over 15 years of global medical device quality and
regulatory affairs experience managing class I, II, and III medical
devices and consumer products for numerous world-class global
organizations. Chris has successfully led global quality and regulatory
projects and teams through FDA, ISO, consumer safety audits, and quality
system remediation activities and has in-depth knowledge of the current
regulatory landscape. Chris currently serves as Director of Quality
Assurance for TransEnterix, Inc.
Bruce McKean
Bruce McKean has over 25 years of medical device industry experience as
a regulatory professional specializing in quality and regulatory (Q&R)
compliance, design controls, and Q&R related mergers and acquisitions.
During his career, Bruce has focused on implementing and maintaining
design controls, product submissions, quality management systems
internal to his company and for newly acquired companies, corporate Q&R
internal audit program, and performing Q&R due diligence audits on
target companies. Most recently, Bruce has led a corporate-wide MDSAP
compliance initiative and is focusing on the EU MDR implementation.
Bruce currently serves as Director of Q&R Operations at Philips
Healthcare.
Adam Price
Adam Price has over 15 years of medical device industry experience as a
quality assurance and regulatory affairs professional. Adam is currently
focused on the development of strategies and solutions to establish and
maintain compliance in today's fast-paced regulatory environment to
enable businesses to meet the demands of the global market. Adam is
cognizant of dynamic and complex market requirements and the need for
effective tools and solutions to allow businesses to maintain continued
regulatory compliance. Adam currently serves as Head of Postmarket
Surveillance at Philips Healthcare.
About RIMSYS
RIMSYS is a Regulatory Information Management (RIM) platform designed
specifically for the medical device industry. RIMSYS offers a suite of
cloud-based regulatory affairs software solutions to simplify and manage
global product registrations, standards, essential principles
requirements, regulatory documents, changing regulations and more. www.rimsys.io
Disclaimer: No affiliation exists between RIMSYS and any companies
the advisory board members currently, or previously, worked with.
