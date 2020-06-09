Log in
RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 2/2020 issue) is now available for download

06/09/2020 | 12:38am EDT
RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 2/2020 issue) is now available for download Release Date: 09 Jun 2020

The highlight for this issuance is Prihatin Pakej Rangsangan Ekonomi Prihatin Rakyat

Other topics of interest include :

  • Penangguhan Pembayaran Balik Pinjaman
  • Penangguhan Bayaran Premium/Sumbangan untuk Insurans Hayat/Takaful Keluarga
  • Akaun Keldai
  • Taktik Terkini Akaun Keldai : Jangan Tertipu
  • Perkhidmatan Kesihatan dan Perubatan Hospital Swasta

RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.

This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.

Click on the link below to get the latest issue :

Issue - Bil 2/2020 [PDF]

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 04:37:08 UTC
