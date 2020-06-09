Notices & Announcements RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 2/2020 issue) is now available for download Release Date: 09 Jun 2020

The highlight for this issuance is Prihatin Pakej Rangsangan Ekonomi Prihatin Rakyat

Other topics of interest include :

Penangguhan Pembayaran Balik Pinjaman

Penangguhan Bayaran Premium/Sumbangan untuk Insurans Hayat/Takaful Keluarga

Akaun Keldai

Taktik Terkini Akaun Keldai : Jangan Tertipu

Perkhidmatan Kesihatan dan Perubatan Hospital Swasta

RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.

This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.

Click on the link below to get the latest issue :

Issue - Bil 2/2020 [PDF]

