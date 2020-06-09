RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 2/2020 issue) is now available for download
Release Date: 09 Jun 2020
The highlight for this issuance is Prihatin Pakej Rangsangan Ekonomi Prihatin Rakyat
Other topics of interest include :
Penangguhan Pembayaran Balik Pinjaman
Penangguhan Bayaran Premium/Sumbangan untuk Insurans Hayat/Takaful Keluarga
Akaun Keldai
Taktik Terkini Akaun Keldai : Jangan Tertipu
Perkhidmatan Kesihatan dan Perubatan Hospital Swasta
RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.
This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.
Click on the link below to get the latest issue :
Issue - Bil 2/2020 [PDF]
