RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 3/2020 issue) is now available for download
Release Date: 01 Sep 2020
The highlight for this issuance is Lanjutan Moratorium dan Bantuan Bank Bersasar
Other topics of interest include :
-
Urus hutang secara aktif, berbincanglah dengan institusi perbankan anda
-
Intipati PENJANA Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara
-
Perkara Yang Perlu Diketahui Mengenai Kedai Pajak Gadai
-
Pelancongan dan Percutian
-
3 panduan berguna dalam mengurus pelan bayaran balik pinjaman
RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.
This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.
Click on the link below to get the latest issue :
Issue - Bil 3/2020 [PDF]
