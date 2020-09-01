Log in
RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 3/2020 issue) is now available for download

09/01/2020 | 01:00am EDT
RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 3/2020 issue) is now available for download Release Date: 01 Sep 2020

The highlight for this issuance is Lanjutan Moratorium dan Bantuan Bank Bersasar

Other topics of interest include :

  • Urus hutang secara aktif, berbincanglah dengan institusi perbankan anda
  • Intipati PENJANA Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara
  • Perkara Yang Perlu Diketahui Mengenai Kedai Pajak Gadai
  • Pelancongan dan Percutian
  • 3 panduan berguna dalam mengurus pelan bayaran balik pinjaman

RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.

This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.

Click on the link below to get the latest issue :

Issue - Bil 3/2020 [PDF]

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 04:59:04 UTC
