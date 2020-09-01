Notices & Announcements RINGGIT Newsletter (Bil 3/2020 issue) is now available for download Release Date: 01 Sep 2020

The highlight for this issuance is Lanjutan Moratorium dan Bantuan Bank Bersasar

Other topics of interest include :

Urus hutang secara aktif, berbincanglah dengan institusi perbankan anda

Intipati PENJANA Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara

Perkara Yang Perlu Diketahui Mengenai Kedai Pajak Gadai

Pelancongan dan Percutian

3 panduan berguna dalam mengurus pelan bayaran balik pinjaman

RINGGIT is a joint-effort publication between Bank Negara Malaysia and FOMCA and it is a bi-monthly publication starting from year 2019.

This publication is published in Bahasa Malaysia only.

Click on the link below to get the latest issue :

Issue - Bil 3/2020 [PDF]

