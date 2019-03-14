RISC-V Foundation : Announces Agenda for Free, Half-Day Getting Started with RISC-V Events

RISC-V Foundation:
WHAT: The RISC-V Foundation will be hosting a series of free
“Getting Started with RISC-V” events across North America.
WHERE: The Conference Center at Waltham in Boston, Mass.; Commons
Conference Center in Austin, Texas; AV Irvine in Irvine, Calif.; Western
Digital in Milpitas, Calif.
WHEN: Monday, April 1 to Thursday, April 4, 2019
DETAILS: The RISC-V
Foundation in collaboration with the Linux Foundation is hosting a
series of free, half-day “Getting Started with RISC-V” events to
showcase innovative RISC-V implementations from members of the RISC-V
Foundation. These half-day events will feature RISC-V Foundation members
Andes Technology, Antmicro, Dover Microsystems, Hex Five Security,
Imperas, Microchip Technology, SiFive and Western Digital.
Getting Started with RISC-V Agenda
-
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT: Welcome and Check in
-
9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. PT: What is RISC-V?, RISC-V Foundation
-
9:15 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. PT: Platform Security–A Detailed
Comparison of RISC-V to ARM’s TrustZone, Hex Five Security
-
9:35 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. PT: Bring Real-Time to Linux with RISC-V
Based SoC FPGA, Microchip Technology
-
9:55 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. PT: Hardware/Software Co-Design with the
Open Source Renode Framework and RISC-V, Antmicro
-
10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT: Break
-
10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. PT: Taking RISC-V into High-Performance
Sockets with Custom Instructions, Andes Technology
-
10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. PT: Custom Instructions and
Architecture Optimization for RISC-V, Imperas
-
11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT: Is There a Hole in Your RISC-V
Security Stack?, Dover Microsystems
-
11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PT: Break
-
11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. PT – SweRV Core, Production Grade, Open
Source RISC-V Core, Western Digital
-
12:05 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. PT – Innovation Unleashed: Solutions
and Silicon Enabling the Intelligent Edge and Linux, SiFive
-
12:25 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT – Lunch
Please note that each event is admission free, see below to register.
-
Boston: April 1 at the Conference Center at Waltham – please
register: here.
-
Austin: April 2 at the Commons Conference Center – please
register: here.
-
Irvine: April 3 at AV Irvine – please register: here.
-
San Francisco Bay Area: April 4 at Western Digital in Milpitas–
please register: here.
For press interested in attending and scheduling meetings with the
RISC-V Foundation and member companies, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com.
To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, the free and open RISC-V
architecture and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new
era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded
in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 235 members building
the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware
innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia
and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible
software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the
next 50 years of computing design and innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its
members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the
RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and
participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and
related HW / SW ecosystem.
