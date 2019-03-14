RISC-V Foundation : Announces Agenda for Free, Half-Day Getting Started with RISC-V Events

The roadshow will feature live demonstrations and presentations from RISC-V Foundation members, includes free admission

RISC-V Foundation:

WHAT: The RISC-V Foundation will be hosting a series of free “Getting Started with RISC-V” events across North America.

WHERE: The Conference Center at Waltham in Boston, Mass.; Commons Conference Center in Austin, Texas; AV Irvine in Irvine, Calif.; Western Digital in Milpitas, Calif.

WHEN: Monday, April 1 to Thursday, April 4, 2019

DETAILS: The RISC-V Foundation in collaboration with the Linux Foundation is hosting a series of free, half-day “Getting Started with RISC-V” events to showcase innovative RISC-V implementations from members of the RISC-V Foundation. These half-day events will feature RISC-V Foundation members Andes Technology, Antmicro, Dover Microsystems, Hex Five Security, Imperas, Microchip Technology, SiFive and Western Digital.

Getting Started with RISC-V Agenda

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT : Welcome and Check in

: Welcome and Check in 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. PT : What is RISC-V?, RISC-V Foundation

: What is RISC-V?, RISC-V Foundation 9:15 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. PT : Platform Security–A Detailed Comparison of RISC-V to ARM’s TrustZone, Hex Five Security

: Platform Security–A Detailed Comparison of RISC-V to ARM’s TrustZone, Hex Five Security 9:35 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. PT : Bring Real-Time to Linux with RISC-V Based SoC FPGA, Microchip Technology

: Bring Real-Time to Linux with RISC-V Based SoC FPGA, Microchip Technology 9:55 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. PT : Hardware/Software Co-Design with the Open Source Renode Framework and RISC-V, Antmicro

: Hardware/Software Co-Design with the Open Source Renode Framework and RISC-V, Antmicro 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT : Break

: Break 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. PT : Taking RISC-V into High-Performance Sockets with Custom Instructions, Andes Technology

: Taking RISC-V into High-Performance Sockets with Custom Instructions, Andes Technology 10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. PT : Custom Instructions and Architecture Optimization for RISC-V, Imperas

: Custom Instructions and Architecture Optimization for RISC-V, Imperas 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT : Is There a Hole in Your RISC-V Security Stack?, Dover Microsystems

: Is There a Hole in Your RISC-V Security Stack?, Dover Microsystems 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PT : Break

: Break 11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. PT – SweRV Core, Production Grade, Open Source RISC-V Core, Western Digital

– SweRV Core, Production Grade, Open Source RISC-V Core, Western Digital 12:05 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. PT – Innovation Unleashed: Solutions and Silicon Enabling the Intelligent Edge and Linux, SiFive

– Innovation Unleashed: Solutions and Silicon Enabling the Intelligent Edge and Linux, SiFive 12:25 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT – Lunch

Please note that each event is admission free, see below to register.

Boston : April 1 at the Conference Center at Waltham – please register: here.

: April 1 at the Conference Center at Waltham – please register: here. Austin : April 2 at the Commons Conference Center – please register: here.

: April 2 at the Commons Conference Center – please register: here. Irvine : April 3 at AV Irvine – please register: here.

: April 3 at AV Irvine – please register: here. San Francisco Bay Area: April 4 at Western Digital in Milpitas– please register: here.

For press interested in attending and scheduling meetings with the RISC-V Foundation and member companies, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com.

To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, the free and open RISC-V architecture and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.

About RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 235 members building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005736/en/