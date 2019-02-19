RISC-V Foundation : Announces Call for Speakers for RISC-V Workshop Zurich

RISC-V Foundation:
WHAT: RISC-V Workshop Zurich is seeking speaking proposal and
poster sessions for its upcoming RISC-V Workshop Zurich.
WHERE: ETH Zurich, Ramistrasse 101, 8092 Zurich, Switzerland
WHEN: Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13, 2019
DETAILS: The RISC-V
Foundation, in partnership with Informa’s Knowledge & Networking
Division, KNect365, will hold the RISC-V Workshop Zurich. The call for
speaking proposals and poster presentations for the Workshop in Zurich
is now open until Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. To submit your speaking
proposal for the RISC-V Workshop Zurich and learn more about the formats
and types of sessions, submission guidelines and deadlines, please click here.
The open and expansive RISC-V ecosystem in Europe will highlight current
and prospective RISC-V projects and implementations, influencing the
future evolution of the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA).
Important Dates:
Submission Deadline: Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
Speaker
Notification: Mid-March
To register for the event, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-zurich/purchase/select-package
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-zurich/sponsor
For press interested in attending, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com
to receive your complimentary pass.
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new
era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded
in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 200 member
organizations building the first open, collaborative community of
software and hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge
forward. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level
of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture,
paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its
members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the
RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and
participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and
related HW / SW ecosystem.
