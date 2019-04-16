RISC-V Foundation : Announces Free Getting Started with RISC-V Events in Five Cities in China

RISC-V Foundation:
WHAT: The RISC-V Foundation will be hosting a series of free,
one-day Getting Started with RISC-V events in China.
WHEN & WHERE:
-
Shenzhen: May 6 at the Crowne Plaza Landmark Shenzhen
-
Chengdu: May 8 at the Sheraton Chengdu Lido Hotel
-
Shanghai: May 13 at the Hyatt on the Bund
-
Hangzhou: May 14 at the Alibaba Group Corporate Campus
-
Beijing: May 16 at the Crowne Plaza Zhongguancun, Beijing
DETAILS: The RISC-V
Foundation, in collaboration with the Linux Foundation, is hosting a
series of free, one-day Getting Started with RISC-V events to showcase
innovative RISC-V implementations from members of the RISC-V Foundation.
Participating companies include RISC-V Foundation members Alibaba Group,
Andes Technology, Codasip, GreenWaves Technologies, Nervos, Nuclei
System, NXP, PerfXLab, SiFive, Syntacore, Tangram, UC TECH IP and
UltraSoC.
Please visit the page for each event to learn more:
For press interested in attending and scheduling meetings with the
RISC-V Foundation and member companies, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com.
To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, the free and open RISC-V
architecture and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new
era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded
in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 235 members building
the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware
innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia
and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible
software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the
next 50 years of computing design and innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its
members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the
RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and
participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and
related HW / SW ecosystem.
